Solo Boy Pre-Release Event Held Grandly; Film Hits Theaters on July 4

The pre-release event for the upcoming movie Solo Boy was held in a grand manner ahead of its theatrical release on July 4. The event was made special by the presence of popular director VV Vinayak, who attended as the chief guest. Other prominent guests like Raghu Kunche, KL Damodar Prasad, and Prasanna Kumar also joined the celebration and conveyed their best wishes to the film’s team.

Solo Boy is produced by Seven Hills Satish under the Seven Hills Productions banner and is presented by Smt. Vinadri and Baby Neha Sri. The film is directed by Naveen Kumar and stars Bigg Boss 7 fame Gautam Krishna in the lead role, with Ramya Pasupuleti and Swetha Avasthi playing the female leads. The cast also includes Anitha Chowdary, Posani Krishna Murali, Arun Kumar, Bhadram, Shafi, and RK Mama in key roles. Music is composed by Judah Sandhy, cinematography is by Trilok Siddhu, and editing is handled by Praveen Pudi.

VV Vinayak’s Words of Encouragement

Speaking at the event, VV Vinayak praised producer Satish’s journey, saying, “He started with the dream of becoming a director and went on to produce Battala Ramaswamy. His progress is inspiring. I wish Gautam Krishna all the best and hope this film brings great success to Satish.”

Raghu Kunche Backs the Team

Music director Raghu Kunche, who has worked with Satish before, said, “Satish is truly passionate about films. After the success of Battala Ramaswamy on OTT and Coffee with a Killer with RP Patnaik, I’m confident Solo Boy will also be a hit. Wishing the entire team the very best.”

Industry Veterans Extend Support

Producer KL Damodar Prasad admired Satish’s commitment, stating, “It’s rare to see someone switch from directing to producing with such sincerity. I hope he gets to fulfill his dream of directing too.”

Writer Prasanna Kumar also praised both Satish and Gautam Krishna, wishing that Solo Boy sees the same success as other solo-themed films.

Lyricist Poornachari appreciated Judah Sandhy’s music and the performances of both lead actresses, expressing hope that audiences will support the film when it releases.

Actor Sandeep highlighted Gautam Krishna’s dedication and said the film’s trailer has a fresh vibe. Actress Anitha Chowdary praised the producer and technical team, especially the music and songs.

Lead actresses Swetha Avasthi and Ramya Pasupuleti thanked the director and producer for their support and shared their excitement for the film’s release.

Director and Producer Share Emotional Moments

Director Naveen Kumar said the film will connect with middle-class families, adding, “Solo Boy mixes emotion, drama, and entertainment. Gautam Krishna’s performance will definitely touch hearts.”

Producer Satish became emotional while speaking, saying, “This film started small but has grown into something big. Gautam Krishna has supported me like a brother. I believe this will be a milestone for him. I thank every actor, technician, and well-wisher. I request the audience and media to support Solo Boy and help us reach more people.”

Gautam Krishna’s Emotional Note

Lead actor Gautam Krishna thanked the team, saying, “This film started before I even went on Bigg Boss. Satish believed in me when I had no fame. This movie is for every middle-class household. We made it with love and hard work. I may not come from a film family, but I believe this is a major step forward in my career. To those who doubted me—this film is my answer.”

He also addressed online criticism about his support to Murali Naik’s family, firmly stating, “Murali Naik was a soldier. He deserves our respect. Jai Hind.”

With solid support from the industry, heartfelt performances, and a passionate team behind it, Solo Boy is set to hit theaters on July 4 and hopes to strike a chord with audiences everywhere.