Solo Boy Movie Review: Entertainer With Touching Message

Solo Boy is a film with a touching message: "There are many opportunities in society; don’t ruin your life for one person." Made under the Seven Hills Productions banner, it is directed by Naveen Kumar and produced by Satish. The movie stars Bigg Boss fame Gautham Krishna as the hero, with Ramya Pasupuleti and Shweta Avasthi as the heroines. The cinematography is done by Trilok Suddu, and editing is by Praveen Pudi. It was released on July 4, 2025. Let’s take a look at the review.

Plot Summary

Krishnamurthy (Gautham Krishna) comes from a middle-class family. He breaks up with his college girlfriend because of money problems. He gets over the sadness, finds a job, falls in love again, and gets married. But his wife leaves him too because of financial troubles. How does Krishnamurthy escape these hard times? Are money issues his only problem, or is there more? Does he become financially stable? How does he handle unexpected events? Do the people who left him come back? What happens to his family in the end? To find out, you need to watch "Solo Boy" in theaters.

Performances

Gautham Krishna does a great job as Krishnamurthy. He shines in emotional scenes and regular ones, keeping the audience hooked. Ramya Pasupuleti, playing Priya, doesn’t have much screen time but still leaves an impact with her acting. Shweta Avasthi performs her role perfectly. Posani Murali and Anita Chowdary play the hero’s parents and bring a real middle-class family feel to the movie. Other actors like Bhadram, Shafi, and Chakrapani also do well and make the film stronger.

Technical Aspects

Director Naveen Kumar picks a story that middle-class families can relate to and makes it look good on screen. Trilok Suddu’s cinematography, with nice lighting and background designs for day and night scenes, adds charm to the film. The music and background score fit the story and make the scenes better. Praveen Pudi’s editing keeps the story sharp. Producer Satish ensures the movie has high-quality production without cutting corners.

Plus Points

- A touching story that feels real to ordinary people

- Great acting by Gautham Krishna, Ramya, and Shweta

- Beautiful cinematography and music

- Natural dialogues

- High-quality production

Minus Points

- Some scenes and dialogues don’t fully grab the audience’s attention

Summary

Solo Boy is a heartwarming movie with a story that connects to middle-class families. It’s perfect to enjoy with your family in theaters. The film inspires you to overcome life’s challenges and makes you think.