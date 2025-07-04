Solo Boy Entertains You in Theatres: Producer Seven Hills Satish Interview

Under Seven Hills Productions, Solo Boy is all set for a theatrical release on July 4. The film stars Bigg Boss fame Gautham Krishna alongside Ramya Pasupuleti and Shwetha Avasthi, directed by P. Naveen Kumar and produced by Satish. With Thrilok Siddu as DOP and Praveen Pudi as editor, the youthful drama is building buzz. Ahead of the release, producer Satish sat down with the media for an insightful conversation.

How did the idea of Solo Boy come about?

Gautham Krishna, a close friend, pitched me this concept. The story—about a middle-class boy’s journey from age 17, facing life’s challenges until he finally finds stability—struck a deep chord with me. It felt real, relatable, and worth telling.

What precautions did you take during production?

We were careful with our budget and avoided unnecessary spending. Our team was young and passionate—they worked for lower pay but gave their full support. I plan to share profits with them post-release.

Thoughts on the current cinema market?

My previous film Battala Ramakrishna was an experimental success. I learned a lot from it and applied that experience here. Today, big star films dominate screen space even before release. Single screens are still not fully balanced.

How long is the film and how wide is the release?

The final runtime is 2 hours 10 minutes, certified U/A. We are planning a release across 120–150 theatres in Andhra and Telangana.

How big of an asset is Gautham Krishna’s Bigg Boss fame?

Huge! He’s putting his heart into promotions. Having appeared in two Bigg Boss seasons, his visibility definitely adds to the film’s reach.

What kind of audience response are you expecting?

I made this film with honesty and clarity, within a limited budget. I believe audiences will connect with the content and support us.

Were there changes in the script after Gautham’s Bigg Boss stint?

Most of the film was shot before Bigg Boss. We only had a few scenes left, and we polished them with more care based on the evolving perception of his on-screen image.

As a producer, what has the industry taught you?

Ups and downs are part of the game. But with the right intent and team, good cinema will always find its place.

You began as a director, took a break, and returned as a producer. Why the shift?

I initially worked as an assistant director. Later, I moved into real estate to gain financial stability and returned with enough backing to produce my own film.

Do you have strong connections in the film industry?

Yes. I’m friends with directors like Venky Atluri, Sagar Chandra, Sampath Nandi, and Balagam Venu. I’ve also worked with Nandini Reddy, Machha Ravi, and even with Natural Star Nani in the direction department.

Were you involved creatively in Solo Boy’s script?

Yes, I had creative input in shaping the story. I’m also working on a new script. If things fall into place, I’d like to direct it myself.

Was the film completed within budget?

Surprisingly, yes! We even wrapped it below the initial budget estimate.

What’s your stance on reviews?

If the content is strong, it will reach the audience regardless of reviews. I welcome reviews but ask for support in the first three days to build momentum.

Why did you launch the trailer with martyr Murali Naik’s family?

Gautham came up with the idea. Instead of a regular celebrity launch, we wanted to honour a true hero. We invited Murali Naik’s family, launched the trailer through them, and donated ₹1 lakh as a token of respect. It was a heartfelt moment.

You’re very selective with your films. Why?

A film is watched by lakhs of people—it must satisfy them. Story selection requires intense care. For me, cinema is not just passion—it’s an obsession.

How would you describe Solo Boy in one line?

It’s a film for everyone who’s ever struggled to stand on their own feet. A story about ambition, grit, and survival—Solo Boy reflects the inner journey of today’s youth.

How do you maintain bonding with your team?

I treat every technician and actor like family. That personal touch keeps the energy high. They work with me as brothers.

What’s your next project?

I’m teaming up with Narne Nithin for a thriller. The script is locked.

