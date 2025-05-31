Shashtipoorthi Review: A Heart Touching Tribute to Parents and Family Values

Veteran actor Dr. Rajendra Prasad takes the lead in Shashtipoorthi, an emotional family drama that highlights the importance of relationships and traditional values. The film is directed by Pawan Prabha and produced by Rupesh under MAA AAIE Productions. The film marks reunion of Rajendra Prasad and Archana after two decades. Rupeysh Choudhary, and Akanksha Singh play the hero and heroine in the film. Shashtipoorthi was released on May 30. Let’s check our review of the film.

Plot:

Sri Ram (played by Rupesh) is a man raised with strong values like honesty and integrity. Although he is not close to his parents, Divakar (Rajendra Prasad) and Bhuvana (Archana), he works as a government lawyer. His life changes when he meets Janaki (Akanksha Singh) and falls in love with her. However, things take a different turn when Sri Ram, known for doing the right thing, starts making questionable choices for her sake.

How did he suddenly become wealthy? What caused him to change? Why did he decide to hold a Shashtipoorthi (60th birthday celebration) for the parents he had stayed away from for years? What incident pushed him to do this? And what caused the distance between Divakar and Bhuvana in the first place? The rest of the film answers these questions.

Performances:

Rajendra Prasad is excellent in his role, bringing sincerity and depth. Archana gives another strong performance and plays a key part in the emotional flow of the movie. Rupesh and Akanksha Singh support the lead actors well, with natural and convincing acting. The chemistry among the cast adds to the film’s emotional strength.

Technical Aspects:

Director Pawan Prabha presents a simple yet powerful story with honesty and care. His direction highlights real-life themes that many can relate to. The music by legend Ilaiyaraaja adds to the film’s emotional appeal, with a beautiful track sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja standing out. The songs, rooted in classical music, fit perfectly with the story.

Art director Thota Tharani also deserves praise. His work brings the film's world to life with detailed and vibrant visuals. The overall look and feel of the film is subtle but impactful.

Final Thoughts:

Shashtipoorthi is a refreshing change — a clean, meaningful family film without unnecessary commercial drama. It celebrates relationships and values with honesty. In a time when most movies focus on flashy visuals, Shashtipoorthireminds us that real emotions and good storytelling still matter. It’s a must-watch for those who love heartfelt, rooted cinema.

Rating: 3/5