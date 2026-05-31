SAV3 Movie Launched: Raanu Nenu Bombayki Raanu Fame Likitha as Heroine

The film “SAV3”, starring Samrat, Demon Pawan, and Likhita (famous for the viral song “Raanu Nene Bombayki Raanu”), was grandly launched with a traditional pooja ceremony today. The movie is being produced by V. Vijaya under the Lakshmi Krishna Films banner as Production No. 2. Actor-director Krishna Maya is directing the project. Renowned producer Ashok Kumar attended the launch ceremony as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Producer Ashok Kumar said: “Krishna Maya is a person with immense passion for cinema. He is a multi-talented individual—an art director, actor, writer, and filmmaker. I have known him since the days of Preminchukundam Raa. He even acted in a role in our film Eeswar. He is someone who constantly thinks about movies. I have advised him many times about the risks involved in filmmaking, but his passion continues to drive him forward. The industry is currently going through a slump, but audiences always support good content. Since youth are the primary theatre-going audience, Krishna Maya is making a youthful entertainer. He often says he learned planned filmmaking from me, and he has completed this film in the same organized manner. I wish SAV3 becomes a big success and encourages him to make many more films.”

Director Krishna Maya said: “Earlier, we produced the film Railway Station under the Lakshmi Krishna banner. SAV3 is our second production. There is a reason behind this unique title. ‘Sa’ stands for Savitri, the heroine’s character; ‘V’ represents Vijay Kumar, the character played by Demon Pawan; and ‘3’ refers to Trivikram Raju, played by Samrat.

Interestingly, we are conducting the pooja ceremony after completing the film. We didn’t organize it earlier because we were unsure if we could even afford the additional expenses. Now that the shoot, dubbing, and editing are nearing completion, we are celebrating this milestone happily. It may seem unusual, but it also reflects our commitment to maintaining production efficiency and financial discipline.

Initially, I wondered how newcomers Likhita and Demon Pawan would perform, but they exceeded all expectations. It felt like they simply hadn’t received the right film opportunities until now. Music by Sai Karthik will be one of the film’s major highlights. Our entire technical team has delivered outstanding work. I am confident that SAV3 will be a successful film.”

Hero Samrat said: “I have been away from the film industry for some time due to my business commitments. Recently, while working on a private song, I met director Krishna Maya, who narrated this beautiful script to me. The story is set in a village backdrop and is inspired by real-life incidents.

We completed the shoot in a very planned and efficient manner. Likhita looks even more beautiful in this film. I made my debut at the age of 19 with Something Something, but since then, I haven’t come across a character as good as this one, nor a director like Krishna Maya. Audiences will see a completely new Samrat through this film. The director brought out exactly the performance he wanted from me.”

Hero Demon Pawan said: “After Bigg Boss, I was carefully considering my next project when Krishna Maya narrated this story to me. It is an excellent script. The way he narrated it made me want to hear even more. His storytelling is extremely expressive.

I believed that working with a director like him would help me earn recognition as an actor. Throughout the film, we improvised naturally on set rather than relying heavily on written dialogues. Samrat’s character has come out exceptionally well, and Likhita will also earn a lot of appreciation through this film. We completed a quality film within a short span of time.”

Heroine Likhita said: “The moment the director narrated the script, I clearly understood the film’s vision. I took a short break from folk songs because I wanted to focus on meaningful roles as a heroine. However, if a good album comes along, I would definitely do it.

I was waiting for the right script when this project came my way. I am happy to have co-stars like Samrat and Pawan, who are both excellent performers. Producer Vijaya garu ensured that there were no compromises in production quality. We all internalized the story and performed without depending on script papers. That was possible because of our director’s guidance.”

Producer V. Vijaya said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to produce a meaningful film like SAV3. We need the support of everyone for this project. I strongly believe this film will become a major success. Our artists have delivered performances that will surely impress audiences.”