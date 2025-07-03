Sangeeth Shobhan's New Film with Niharika Konidela Goes Onto Floors

After the grand success of her debut production Committee Kurrollu, actress-producer Niharika Konidela is back with her second venture under her banner, Pink Elephant Pictures. The new project, tentatively titled #PEP2, was officially launched today with a traditional pooja ceremony held at Glass House, Annapurna Studios, in Hyderabad.

The film stars the talented Sangeeth Shobhan and the charming Nayan Sarika in the lead roles. It will be directed by Manasa Sharma, who has also written the story. The screenplay and dialogues have been co-written with Mahesh Uppala.

Described as a fantasy-comedy, #PEP2 promises a delightful mix of magical elements and laugh-out-loud moments — aiming to entertain audiences across all age groups.

The launch event was graced by several prominent names from the industry. Nag Ashwin gave the first clap, Mallidi Vassishta switched on the camera, and Kalyan Shankar directed the film’s opening shot — all offering their warm wishes and support to the young team.

Shooting for #PEP2 is set to begin on July 15 in and around Hyderabad. With Niharika leading a vibrant and youthful crew, the team is committed to delivering another quality entertainer.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including: Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Getup Srinu, Sukwinder Singh, Aruna Bikshu, Ramana Bhargav, Vasu Inturi, Rohini (Jabardasth), Rohan (#90s)…and many more, promising a wholesome and fun-filled cinematic experience.

On the technical side, the film features Anudeep Dev as the music director and Raju Edurolu as the cinematographer.