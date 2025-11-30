Sahakutumbanam Trailer Launched By Buchi Babu Sana: Watch Video

Under the banner of HNG Cinemas LLP, “Sahakutumbanam” is directed and written by Uday Sharma, produced by Mahadev Goud and Nagarathna, and is set for release on December 12. The film features Raam Kiran and Megha Akash in lead roles, with an ensemble cast including Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya, Rajashree Nair, Racha Ravi, Giridhar, Tagubothu Ramesh, Bhadram, and many others.

Mani Sharma has composed the music, Madhu Dasari handled cinematography, and Shashank Mali worked as the editor.

Director Buchi Babu Sana’s Remarks

“Greetings to everyone. I earlier worked as an assistant director on films featuring Rajendra Prasad garu and Brahmanandam garu such as Naannaku Prematho and Arya 2. Standing beside them today as a director feels like a blessing.

This film has a special emotional connection for me. My friend Vikram wanted to make a film based on a single-line idea, but his untimely demise left that dream incomplete. His friend Uday developed that line into a story and is now making it as a film, which makes me immensely happy.

‘Sahakutumbanam’ carries the essence of Sukumar garu’s storytelling style. I wholeheartedly wish the cast, crew, and producers great success. My best wishes to the entire team.”

Actor Rajendra Prasad’s Speech

“Greetings to Sabha Saraswathi and my Telugu audience. It gave me immense happiness to act once again with Brahmanandam garu and to see many of my former colleagues growing to great heights.

A film actor remains in the hearts of audiences only when the roles they choose leave a deep impact. I became close to people from many regions by portraying characters with different dialects.

In my 48-year-long career, I have never heard or performed a story like Sahakutumbanam. This film beautifully portrays the value, importance, and emotional foundation of family.

I owe my acting life to the legendary N.T. Rama Rao garu, who shaped me as an artist.

Hero Ram Kiran performed remarkably well, learning everything with dedication.

I wholeheartedly wish producer Mahadev Goud garu continues to make meaningful films like this. I request all audiences to watch Sahakutumbanam in theatres.”

Watch Trailer Here

Brahmanandam’s Speech

“Greetings to everyone. Director Uday Sharma is a perfectionist who ensures he gets exactly what he envisions. Behind him, Arjun Sai provided tremendous support.

Rajendra Prasad garu guided him in fine-tuning performances, and Uday brought out the best from all of us.

My character in this film is very unique. Ram Charan, the film’s hero, is a talented dancer. I enjoyed acting in a few scenes along with the lead pair.

I sincerely wish the producer Mahadev Goud garu great success and hope audiences will give this film a big hit.”

Producer Mahadev Goud’s Words

“This is the first film from HNG Cinemas. I loved the story of Sahakutumbanam and brought together the best cast and technicians. I hope everyone supports us and helps make this film a grand success.”

Director Uday Sharma’s Speech

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Buchi Babu garu for launching our trailer as the chief guest. My special thanks to Rajendra Prasad garu, Brahmanandam garu, Mani Sharma garu, and every artist and technician who made this film possible.

My journey to this stage was possible because of my friend Vikram, Arjun Sai, and producer Mahadev Goud.

Our lead actors Ram Kiran and Megha Akash delivered excellent performances. Mani Sharma garu scoring music for my debut film is a huge honour. Madhu, our DOP, gave outstanding visuals. I hope the film receives immense love from the audience.”

Hero Ram Kiran’s Speech

“My sincere thanks to producer Mahadev Goud garu for trusting me as a hero. I worked very hard, heard many scripts, and finally entered the Telugu film industry which I deeply love.

Acting alongside Megha Akash garu, who has performed with many big stars, was a great learning experience. Director Uday Sharma garu beautifully created a family within the story.

It is a dream come true to have music by Mani Sharma garu. My 16-year-long dream of becoming a hero has been fulfilled because of my mentors.

I thank my dance masters, the entire team, and Buchi Babu garu for supporting our trailer launch. I request the audience to bless our film in theatres.”