Rolugunta Suri First Look Launched by Rajendra Prasad

The first look poster of the realistic emotional village drama “Rolugunta Suri” was grandly unveiled by renowned actor ‘Natakiriti’ RajendraPrasad. The film is being directed by Anil Kumar Palla and produced by Soumya Chandini Palla under the banner of Tapaswi Art Creations, featuring Nagarjuna Palla , Aadhya Reddy, and Bhavana Neelipi in the lead roles.

After unveiling the first look, Rajendra Prasad said –

“Films like this may arrive quietly, but they create a huge impact. Director Anil Kumar Palla is bringing an emotionally touching subject to life with great sensitivity. The first look is very impressive, and I am confident the film will be just as wonderful. My best wishes to the entire team,” he expressed.

Director Anil Kumar Palla said –

“We are deeply grateful to ‘Natakiriti’ Rajendra Prasad garu for unveiling our film’s first look. His words of appreciation have boosted our confidence and enthusiasm. With the same spirit, we are working hard to make the film even more impressive for the audience,” he shared.

Producer Soumya Chandini Palla said –

“‘Rolugunta Suri’ is a realistic village drama filled with emotions and life truths. The story will surely connect with everyone. Every member of our team is giving their best, and we strongly believe this film will earn a memorable place in Telugu cinema history,” she said.

The film’s unit members added that Rolugunta Suri beautifully portrays the rural lifestyle and human emotions close to reality and expressed confidence that the film will strike a deep chord with audiences.