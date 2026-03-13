Regina Cassandra Stuns in Srikakulam, Launches New Healthcare Center

Actress Regina Cassandra has launched Kolors Healthcare's new centre in Srikakulam. The newly launched facility has been set up on Palakonda Road, Panduranga Street, in the city and was formally opened by the actress amid the presence of guests, fans and local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Regina Cassandra emphasized the importance of maintaining both physical health and beauty in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. She said that overcoming stress and avoiding excessive thinking can help people achieve better health and overall well-being. The actress also shared that she loves South Indian food and prefers a diet that gives priority to vegetables.

She appreciated the initiative of Kolors Healthcare for bringing advanced treatments for weight management, hair care and skin-related issues to the people of Srikakulam. Regina noted that the services offered by the organization have already helped many individuals regain confidence. Managing Director Dr. Vijay Krishna thanked Regina Cassandra for inaugurating the Srikakulam branch.