Producer NK Lohith Seeks Divine Blessings at Tirumala Temple

Producer NK Lohith of KVN Productions visited the holy shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. Arriving early this morning, Lohith participated in the VIP Break Darshan and offered special prayers with utmost devotion. He fulfilled his vows and had a peaceful and spiritually uplifting darshan of the deity.

As part of the rituals, Vedic scholars at the Ranganayakula Mandapam blessed Lohith with Vedic chants. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials honored him with a traditional silk shawl and offered him the sacred Teertha Prasadam. Lohith was accompanied by close associates and temple staff during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Lohith expressed that the darshan of Lord Venkateswara brought him immense inner peace and joy. He sought divine blessings for the success of his upcoming film projects and called this visit a truly unforgettable spiritual experience in his life. He also conveyed his hope to achieve greater milestones in cinema with the grace of Lord Venkateswara.

Currently, Lohith is producing the much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, under the KVN Productions banner. The film has created massive buzz among fans, and all eyes are on Lohith to deliver another blockbuster success.