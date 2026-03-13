Poorna's Dark Night Review and Rating

Dark Night is an emotional thriller headlined by Poorna, directed by G.R. Adithya, who has also written the story. The film is presented by Patlolla Venkat Reddy and produced by Suresh Reddy Kovvuri under the banner of P19 Studios. Drawing inspiration from contemporary relationship conflicts often seen in crime reports and social media discussions, the film explores how fragile married life can become when trust is broken.

Released in theatres on March 13, “Dark Night” attempts to blend marital drama, emotional conflict and suspense into a thriller narrative.

Story

The story revolves around Alex (Vidharth), a lawyer, and Hema (Poorna), who enter into an arranged marriage. However, their relationship soon turns strained when Alex becomes involved in an extramarital affair with Sophia (Subhashree Rayaguru), his colleague. After discovering the affair, Hema decides to leave him.

Meanwhile, Sophia herself begins a relationship with a gym trainer, leaving Alex betrayed and furious. In anger and humiliation, Alex plans to kill Sophia. Realizing the consequences of his actions and mistakes, he later returns to Hema seeking forgiveness and hopes to rebuild their relationship.

Parallelly, the story flashes back to an incident a year earlier when Hema accidentally causes a road accident that injures Roshan (Trigun / Adith Arun), an orphaned young man. As she helps him recover, a friendship develops between them. While Hema sees the relationship as simple companionship, Roshan begins to view it differently.

Just when Alex believes his marriage with Hema may be restored, an unexpected and tragic incident changes everything. What role does Roshan play in Hema’s life? Why does he enter her room while her husband is present? And how does this incident impact Hema’s future? The answers unfold as the film progresses.

Performances

Poorna delivers a strong performance as Hema, portraying a traditional Telugu wife with convincing emotional depth. She effectively conveys disappointment, pain and helplessness, especially shining in the climax sequences.

Trigun (Adith Arun) impresses with an energetic performance, capturing the complexities of a modern young man. Vidharth does a decent job as Alex, portraying a flawed husband struggling with guilt and consequences. Subhashree Rayaguru also makes her presence felt with her charm in a limited but noticeable role.

Technical Aspects

The film opens with the William Shakespeare quote: “Hell is empty, and all the devils are here,” which sets the tone for the narrative. Director G.R. Adithya attempts to present a familiar storyline of love, betrayal and crime in a slightly different narrative style, primarily telling the story from Hema’s perspective.

One of the film’s surprises is the inclusion of an unexpected supernatural twist that changes the direction of the story. Though the core theme revolves around marital conflicts and emotional turmoil, the twist adds an element of intrigue.

Music composed by Mysskin stands out, with songs that enhance the emotional mood of the film. The background score, which carries shades reminiscent of Ilaiyaraaja’s style, remains one of the film’s strengths from beginning to end.

Cinematographer Karthik Muthu Kumar captures the visuals effectively, particularly the night sequences that complement the film’s mood. Editing is adequate, and the production values maintained by the makers are good.

Verdict

With an engaging narrative, emotional conflicts and suspenseful moments, “Dark Night” manages to keep the audience invested for nearly two hours. The film reflects relationship issues relevant to today’s generation, touching upon themes of mistrust, betrayal and emotional consequences in marriage.

While stories about marital conflicts and infidelity have become common in cinema, “Dark Night” attempts to underline the importance of understanding and trust between couples.

Overall, the film comes across as a surprise package — an emotional thriller that couples may find relatable and engaging.

Rating: 2.5/5