Oo Torture Prema First Look Out; Promises a Youthful Love Story

Oo Torture Prema is written and directed by Srikar Krishna and presented by Srikaram Productions. The film introduces Sunny Madala, son of Madala Ravi and grandson of legendary actor Madala Ranga Rao, as the male lead, alongside Mounika Dakoju as the female lead.

The film’s first title poster was unveiled today by renowned writer and director Sri Paruchuri Gopalakrishna.

Speaking on the occasion, Paruchuri Gopalakrishna said Sunny Madala represents the third generation of the Madala family entering the Telugu film industry. While the films of his grandfather Madala Ranga Rao and father Madala Ravi were known for their revolutionary themes, Sunny Madala has chosen a love-based genre for his debut, coming forward with a refreshing romantic story titled Oo Torture Prema.

He also noted that while he himself has written and directed many films, he has never ventured into production. In contrast, he praised director Srikar Krishna for believing in his own script and producing the film himself, drawing a comparison to legendary filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao. Paruchuri Gopalakrishna wished the team great success and hoped the film would resonate strongly with audiences.

Director Srikar Krishna said Oo Torture Prema is a new-age love story that blends wholesome comedy with the purest form of romance. He expressed confidence that the film’s narrative and emotions would strongly connect with today’s youth.