One/4 Movie Review and Rating: A Dark Revenge Drama with an Emotional Core

One/4 is a suspense drama starring Venkatesh, Aparna Mallik, Hina Soni, and Temper Vamsi in key roles. The film is directed by Bahubali Palani K and produced by Ranjana Rajesh Gunjal and Rohit Ramdas Gunjal under Tejas Gunjal Films and Rohit Gunjal Films. The movie hit theatres on January 30.

Story Overview

Set in Vizag, the story follows Kiran, a carefree youngster who decides to enjoy life before starting his job. In his neighbourhood lives Pavitra, a kind-hearted woman staying with her children while her husband works in Dubai.

Pavitra often meets her old college friend, now a professor who has been transferred to Vizag. Kiran initially misunderstands their relationship but later realises they share a genuine friendship.

An unexpected incident introduces Kiran to a bike mechanic and his three close friends. This group secretly survives on illegal activities, operating under a “one-by-four” money-sharing system. Slowly, they befriend Kiran without revealing their true nature.

Things take a disturbing turn when, during a drinking session, Kiran speaks highly about Pavitra’s character. The gang exploits this information, blackmails Pavitra using fake videos, extorts money, and commits a brutal crime.

What does Pavitra do next? How does Kiran find out the truth? And how does he take revenge on the four men? The rest of the film unfolds these answers, along with a parallel love track involving Kiran.

Analysis

The first half mainly introduces characters and relationships. The love story feels routine and slightly dull. However, once Pavitra becomes the gang’s target, the narrative gains momentum. Emotional scenes before the interval work well.

The second half continues on an emotional and revenge-driven path. The way Kiran plans his retaliation comes with a twist and is supported by a fairly engaging screenplay.

While the revenge theme is familiar and has been explored in many films before, the director tries to present it with a different narrative structure. Some scenes involving excessive drinking stretch for too long and could have been trimmed. Comedy attempts fall flat in places, but the film ends with a meaningful social message.

Performances

Venkatesh makes a confident Telugu debut after working as a hero in Kannada films. Hina Soni delivers a strong and emotional performance as Pavitra. Aparna Mallik is decent in her role. Temper Vamsi stands out in a negative role and adds intensity to the conflict. The supporting cast does a fair job.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography looks pleasing. Background music is effective at times but feels overused in certain scenes. Songs are average. Editing could have been tighter to avoid lag. Despite a familiar storyline, the director attempts to keep it engaging through screenplay choices. Production values are respectable.

Final Verdict

Overall, One/4 is a suspense-driven revenge drama with emotional moments and a social message. Despite its flaws and familiar plot, it manages to hold attention in parts.

Rating: 2.5/5