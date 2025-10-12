Oka Manchi Prema Katha Trailer: Heartfelt Love Story of an Aged Mother and Daughter

Rohini Hattangadi, Rohini Molleti, Samuthirakani, Himanshu Popuri, Soumya, and Ananya Nannapaneni play key roles in the upcoming film Oka Manchi Prema Katha. Directed by Akkineni Kutumba Rao and produced by Himansu Popuri, the film’s story, dialogues, and lyrics are written by acclaimed writer Volga, while Lakshmi Soujanya serves as the executive producer. The trailer was unveiled on Saturday at a special event held in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, actress Rohini Molleti shared, “I made my debut with Court, and I always find joy in being part of meaningful cinema. Oka Manchi Prema Katha is a beautifully written story by Volga Garu. I’ve long admired Kutumba Rao Garu’s Thodu, and I’m thrilled that he’s returning to direction after many years. It also feels wonderful to reunite with Rohini Garu on screen. My character in this film might surprise or even shock the audience. Radha Krishnan’s music is incredibly moving—I was in tears while watching the film. Every actor has performed exceptionally well, and I thank Samuthirakani Garu for being part of this project.”

Veteran actress Rohini Hattangadi said, “Nearly twenty years ago, Kutumba Rao Garu and Volga Garu approached me for a project that didn’t take off. When they narrated this story, I immediately said yes. Knowing that Rohini Molleti would also be part of it made me even happier. We’ve acted together before in a Malayalam film. This story truly touched my heart, and I’m grateful to Kutumba Rao Garu and Volga Garu for including me in such a meaningful project.”

Producer Himansu Popuri stated, “I was instantly drawn to the story of Oka Manchi Prema Katha. I even played a small role in it. The film has turned out beautifully, and I’m confident that audiences will connect with it.”

Writer Volga added, “This story began as a short piece, but many felt it deserved to be made into a film. Himansu was determined to bring it to life, and Rohini Molleti supported it from the very beginning. Having Rohini Hattangadi join us was a huge blessing. Despite his busy schedule, Samuthirakani Garu made time for us. We were fortunate to have artists who truly believed in creating a film with purpose.”

Director Akkineni Kutumba Rao described Oka Manchi Prema Katha as “a thought-provoking and emotionally rich film that explores human relationships and compassion.” He expressed hope that the movie will resonate deeply with audiences for its sincerity and storytelling depth.

Watch Oka Manchi Prema Katha Trailer Here