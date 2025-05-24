Nisshabda Prema Movie Review and Rating: A Gripping Thriller With Twists and Solid Performances

These days, movies with strong stories are getting a lot of love from the audience. Thanks to OTT platforms, people are now enjoying films in different languages. Thrillers with gripping plots and unexpected twists are especially popular in theatres. Sriram's Nisshabda Prema falls into that category. It was already a big hit in Tamil and is now releasing in Telugu on May 23. But is it worth watching? Let’s find out.

Story:

The film begins with Sandhya (Priyanka Thimmesh) being attacked by a masked man in her house. She escapes, runs outside, and gets hit by a vehicle. A man named Raghu takes her to the hospital. Due to a head injury, Sandhya loses her memory. Raghu pretends to be her husband and takes her home, caring for her like a real partner.

One day, Sandhya finds an old diary and realizes that the man with her is not Raghu but someone named Vignesh (Sriram). At the same time, the real Raghu (Vyaan) files a missing person complaint. Commissioner Edward (Harish Peradi) starts investigating and suspects that Sandhya is with a dangerous man known as the "Unanimous Killer."

Who is Vignesh really? Why did he bring Sandhya to his house? How did she escape him? What’s Raghu’s true identity? What role does Sheela (Niharika Pathro), Raghu’s secretary, play in all this? And who tried to kill Sandhya? The movie slowly reveals the answers to all these questions.

Performances & Technical Aspects:

Sriram shines as Vignesh, playing a calm but deadly character with ease. He brings depth to the role and clearly knows how to handle such parts. Priyanka Thimmesh does a great job as Sandhya, showing both vulnerability and strength.

Niharika Pathro has a short but stylish role as Sheela and makes a strong impression. Vyaan fits well as the innocent Raghu, and his performance grows as the film moves forward. Harish Peradi and the supporting actors also do a good job.

Technically, the film is strong. Zubin’s background music adds drama to key scenes and gives the film a big-budget feel. The visuals match the mood well, and the editing keeps things tight. A few scenes are a bit slow, but the tension quickly picks up again. The production quality is high — it doesn’t feel like a dubbed film at all. Director Raj Dev keeps the story focused and gripping.

One of the best things about the film is that it gets to the point quickly. There are only two songs, and they don’t slow down the story. The director keeps viewers interested all the way through. While you may guess the villain halfway through, the real thrill is in seeing how everything unfolds. The climax is satisfying, and Sriram’s final lines add meaning to the title Nisshabda Prema (Silent Love).

Final Verdict:

With strong acting, quality technical work, and a tight storyline, Nisshabda Prema offers an engaging theatre experience. It keeps you interested with twists and smart storytelling. If you enjoy suspense thrillers, this one is worth watching.

Rating: 2.75/5