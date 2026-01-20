Nilave Locks February 13 Release as Valentine’s Day 2026 Treat

Musical romantic drama Nilave is all set for its theatrical release. Starring Sowmith Poladi, Shreyasi Sen in the lead roles, the film directed by Sowmith Poladi and Sai K Vennam is slated for February 13, 2026 release on the eve of Valentines' Day.

Raj Allada, Sai Vennam and Giridhar Rao Poladi have bankrolled this soulful project under the banner POV Arts Production. The makers have announced that Nilave will hit theatres on February 13 as a Valentine’s Day treat for audiences. Currently, the film's post-production works are under the way.

Made as the biggest musical love drama, the film is set to enthrall viewers with its emotional depth as well as fresh and innovative ideas. Sowmith Poladi and Shreyasi Sen are set to deliver superb performances. Harsha Chemudu, Supriya Aysola, Rupesh Marrapu, Jeevan Kumar, Gururaj, Siddarth Gollapudi, Anala Susmitha, and others appear in key roles. The makers stated that each artist will leave a distinct mark with their diverse and unique characters.

Music for this film has been composed by Kalyan Nayak, while Dilip K Kumar’s cinematography is set to be one of the major highlights of the movie. For the songs written by M. V. S. Bharadwaj, additional lyrics were provided by Koti. With editing by Sathya G, the film has taken on a more engaging and compelling form.

Katta Siva Rama Krishna and Jiya Ghosh worked as production designers, with Noora Sayyed serving as the additional production designer. Venkat Konakandla and Sanjana Krishna served as co-producers. The film unit has expressed strong confidence that the movie will stand out in terms of content and offer audiences a fresh and unique experience.

Nilave, crafted as a blend of novelty and deep emotions, is all set to create a buzz in theaters on February 13.