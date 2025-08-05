Mythological Drama Tribandhari Barbarik Releasing on August 22nd

The buzz surrounding Tribandhari Barbarik is palpable, with tremendous response to every promotional material released so far. The first glimpse, teaser, and songs have all generated immense enthusiasm for the movie. Particularly, the recently released special number Iskithadi Uskithadi, featuring Udaya Bhanu, with music by Infusion Band and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj, went viral, further heightening excitement.

At the heart of this cinematic experience is the legendary actor Sathyaraj, who is widely recognized for his iconic role as Kattappa in Baahubali. This time, he takes on the pivotal role of Barbarik, a character rooted in Indian mythology. Under the direction of Mohan Srivatsa, the film promises to offer a unique blend of mythological grandeur and heartfelt storytelling. Produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under the banner of Vanara Celluloid and presented by director Maruthi, the film has been eagerly awaited by fans and film enthusiasts alike.

Meanwhile, the makers have announced to release the movie on August 22nd. As the release date is not far away, the makers are planning to come up with regular updates.

The ensemble cast of Tribandhari Barbarik also includes Satyam Rajesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Saanchi Rai, Udaya Bhanu, Kranthi Kiran, and several others. Notably, Udaya Bhanu’s role introduces a fascinating negative character, adding layers of intrigue and drama to the storyline.