Mutton Soup Receives Positive Response, Says Producer Mallikharjuna Elika

The recently released film Mutton Soup, directed by Ramachandra Vattikuti, has been receiving encouraging feedback from audiences. Produced by Mallikharjuna Elika (Gopal), Arun Chandra Vattikuti, and Ramakrishna Sanapala under the banners of Aluka Studios, Sri Varahi Arts, and Bhavishya Vihar, the movie features Raman, Varsha Vishwanath, and Gemini Suresh in the lead roles. Released on October 10, the film has been praised for its unique storytelling and gripping screenplay.

Speaking to the media, producer Mallikharjuna Elika shared insights about his journey and the making of Mutton Soup.

“I’m originally from Tirupati but built my film career in Hyderabad,” he said. “I’ve been passionate about movies since childhood and began my journey as a writer. My short film Badi Pantulu even won a state-level award. My mother always dreamed of seeing my name on the big screen, and though she’s no longer here, that dream has finally come true. Over time, I worked across several departments in the industry, learned acting, and also trained others. I later developed skills in scriptwriting and direction.”

Recalling how Mutton Soup took shape, Mallikharjuna said, “I was working on a horror film when I met Ramachandra. His dedication and hard work impressed me deeply. Initially, I joined Mutton Soup as a co-director, but inspired by his passion, I decided to come on board as a producer.”

Talking about the challenges, he explained, “Since Mutton Soup is inspired by real-life incidents, the core story was already known to many. We had to reimagine it with a fresh screenplay that would engage the audience. Interestingly, while the story began on paper, it truly came alive during the editing process — the film was shaped in the edit room.”

Sharing about the cast, he added, “Raman gave his full support, Varsha Vishwanath was cooperative and dedicated, and Gemini Suresh’s contribution was invaluable. Other artists like Govind Srinivas, Shivaraj, SRK, Charan, Kiran, Gopal Maharshi, Sunita Manohar, Master Vihar, and Kiran Medasani all gave their best.”

Praising the technical team, he said, “Venky Veena’s music and background score elevated the film. Cinematographers Bharadwaj and Phanindra did exceptional work with visuals. The combined effort of the entire team has been appreciated by everyone.”

Speaking about the audience reception, Mallikharjuna shared, “We’re thrilled by the response. Viewers are praising the screenplay and how we handled the crime story through creative editing. The love and applause from audiences make all our struggles worthwhile.”

On his future plans, he revealed, “I’ve already started directing a horror film and plan to continue producing projects that give opportunities to new talent. Another collaboration with Ramachandra is also in the works — we’ll be announcing details soon.”

Mutton Soup continues to gain word-of-mouth appreciation for its raw storytelling, strong performances, and tight screenplay.