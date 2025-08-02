Mothevari Love Story First Single Ghibili Ghibili Sung by Rahul Spiligunj Out

Getting into the roots and heartlands of Telangana, the upcoming soulful comedy-drama Mothevari Love Story is all set to premiere on OTT platforms on August 8. Starring Anil Geela and Varshini in the lead roles, the series promises an entertaining ride filled with love, laughter, and a strong dose of Telangana flavour.

▶️ Watch the Song

Following the positive response to the teaser and trailer, the makers have now launched the series’ first single, Ghibili Ghibili. This breezy, romantic track with playful and flirty undertones is composed by Charan Arjun and sung by Oscar-winning singer Rahul Sipligunj. The lyrics, penned by Dr. Mallegoda Ganga Prasad, strike a perfect chord between Gen-Z appeal and the authenticity of the Telangana dialect.

Ghibili Ghibili captures the rural charm of Telangana through cheeky lyrics and infectious energy. With Anil and Varshini’s quirky dance moves lighting up the screen, the song is poised to become an instant mood-lifter and a potential chartbuster.

Set against the rustic backdrop of Telangana, Mothevari Love Story follows the journey of Parshi (Anil Geela) from Arepalli village, who falls for a girl from a neighbouring village. Just as their love story begins to bloom, the arrival of two elderly men triggers a land dispute, setting the stage for a tale brimming with humour, emotions, and unexpected twists.

Written and directed by Shiva Krishna Burra, the series features Muralidhar, Sadanna, Sujatha, and others in key roles. It is produced by Madhura Sreedhar and Sriram Srikanth, with cinematography by Sreekanth Arupula, editing by Anil Geela, and music by Charan Arjun.

▶️ Watch the Trailer