Malla Reddy Shocking Comments on Heroine - Watch Viral Video

BRS MLA Malla Reddy, who is known for his public speeches and candidness, caught in an unexpected controversy. Malla Reddy's comments on a heroine at the movie promotion of Love Your Father became a hot topic. Malla Reddy mentioning heroine's name Kasika Kapoor during his speech, he commented that she looks very desirable and alluring (Kasi), staying true to her name of Kasika Kapoor. The video of Malla Reddy's speech is going viral.

This is not at all. Malla Reddy stated that he had skipped the Assembly to attend this function. He said the film's lead hero Sri Harsha is son of his college's principal. Proudly recalling his connection with Sriharsha, he mentioned that the actor was once a student at his college, where his father had served as the principal. Congratulating the entire cast and crew, especially director Pawan Ketharaju, he emphasized his commitment to supporting the film by attending the event despite his legislative duties.

Malla Reddy missing Assembly to attend the movie function is also not going down well with his political rivals. Congress leaders and pro-congress social media activists are trolling Malla Reddy for his comments. The film has SP Charan playing a crucial role.

Directed by Pawan Ketharaju and produced by Kishore Rathi, Mahesh Rathi, and Ramaswamy Reddy under the banners of Manisha Arts and Annapareddy Studios, the film features a stellar cast, including SP Charan, Sriharsha, Kashika Kapoor, Praveen, Bhadram, Raghubabu, Shakalaka Shankar, and Riya. Acclaimed music director Mani Sharma has composed the film’s soundtrack.

With soul-stirring music by Mani Sharma and stunning visuals by Shyam K Naidu, LYF boasts exceptional technical expertise. Shankar Chidipalli serves as the Art Director, Bhavana Pollepalli as the Costume Designer, and Devarampati Ramakrishna as the Editor, ensuring a visually rich and emotionally engaging film. With a promising ensemble and a strong creative team, Love Your Father is set to make waves upon its release, carrying forward the legacy of SP Balasubrahmanyam through his son’s return to the silver screen. Get ready for a heartwarming journey that celebrates love, relationships, and emotions on the big screen! Love Your Father is releasing on April 4, 2025 on big screens.