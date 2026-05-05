M4M (Motive For Murder) on May 8: Jo Sharma – Mohan Vadlapatla's Film Pre-Release Event Held

The suspense thriller M4M (Motive For Murder), starring American actress Jo Sharma in the lead and directed by Mohan Vadlapatla, is gearing up for a worldwide release on May 8. The film will be distributed by PVR Inox Pictures in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

A grand pre-release event was held at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad, attended by noted guests such as V. N. Aditya, President of the Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA), and senior filmmaker V. Samudra, who extended their best wishes to the team. The event coincided with Director’s Day, observed nationwide on the birth anniversary of Dasari Narayana Rao, adding special significance to the occasion.

Speaking at the event, V. N. Aditya lauded Mohan Vadlapatla and his team for their impressive work and expressed confidence in Jo Sharma’s promising future. V. Samudra wished the film great success and hoped the director would scale greater heights in his career. TFDA Secretary Pendyala described the trailer as highly intriguing, praising its fresh take on the serial killer genre and its pan-India appeal.

Actor Gharshana Srinivas highlighted the coordinated effort of all 24 filmmaking departments, noting the team’s dedication and the engaging storyline. Lead actress Jo Sharma expressed gratitude to the director for the opportunity, sharing that she put in significant effort after arriving from the United States. She also revealed that the film has already won over 50 international awards across 25 countries and urged audiences to support it.

Director-producer Mohan Vadlapatla announced a cash prize of ₹1 lakh for anyone who correctly identifies the serial killer in the film, describing M4M as a universal subject with a surprising climax that promises a fresh cinematic experience. Actor MRC Vadlapatla added that the film stands out for its quality and strong team, emphasizing Jo Sharma as one of its key strengths.

With its gripping premise and innovative concept, M4M has generated considerable buzz and raised expectations ahead of its release.