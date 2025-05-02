M4M Heroine Jo Sharma Steals Show at WAVES Summit 2025; Attended as USA Delegate

Jo Sharma, the lead actress of the upcoming suspense thriller Motive For Murder (M4M), has attended the prestigious WAVES Summit 2025 as a USA delegate. This is a major recognition of her growing presence in the international film scene.

The WAVES Summit is a well-known global event that celebrates art, culture, and cinema. It brings together top stars from Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood. Jo Sharma's participation highlights her rising popularity and gives her a great opportunity to connect with leading talents and explore future collaborations.

Motive For Murder (M4M) is directed and produced by Mohan Vadlapatla under Mohan Media Creations, in partnership with Jo Sharma Mcwin Group USA. The film features Odia star Sambeet Acharya as the hero, with Jo Sharma in the lead female role. It promises to be an exciting murder mystery thriller aimed at global audiences.

Jo Sharma’s invitation to the WAVES 2025 summit also marks a proud moment for Indian-American talent, showing their growing influence in the world of entertainment.