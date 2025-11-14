Love OTP Review and Rating: Here's How Rajeev Kanakala's Film Is

Love OTP attempts to explore modern relationships with a blend of sincerity and restraint, focusing on the emotional pressures young couples face today. While the film doesn’t always land its punches cleanly, it brings enough honesty and heart to make it a relatable watch for both youngsters and parents.

The story follows Akshay (Anish Tejeshwar), a cricketer caught in an emotionally draining relationship with Sana (Swaroopinii). Sana’s insecurities often spill into overprotectiveness, and Akshay, unsure and overwhelmed, struggles to navigate the situation. When he unexpectedly connects with Nakshatra (Jahnvika Kalakeri), a gentle and grounded physiotherapist, Akshay finds the emotional clarity he has been missing—though it also complicates his already fragile personal life.

The first half is engaging, offering a nuanced look at the blurred line between care and control. The film smartly avoids painting characters as outright heroes or villains; instead, it underlines how emotional baggage, family expectations, and personal insecurities shape relationships.

Performances are a major strength. Swaroopinii stands out, portraying Sana’s vulnerability and intensity with conviction. Anish Tejeshwar brings authenticity to Akshay’s inner conflict, especially in his quieter moments. Rajeev Kanakala lends solid screen presence as the stern yet understanding father, and his arc adds a warm emotional layer.

The second half, however, loses some of the sharpness of the beginning. Certain portions feel familiar, and a few character shifts—like Tulasi Shivamani’s—come across as slightly abrupt. While the narrative never derails, it does soften in impact, making the climax feel slightly rushed. The extended credits scene helps tidy things up, but some viewers may wish the resolutions were more organically woven in.

On the technical front, the film is tidy and unobtrusive. Anand Rajavikraman’s music is particularly noteworthy—pleasant, soothing, and emotionally resonant. “Naane Bedava” stands out as a beautifully crafted track.

Where Love OTP truly works is in its emotional sensibility. The film doesn’t sensationalise toxicity; instead, it gently nudges the audience to consider empathy, personal boundaries, and mental health in relationships. The final scenes, where Akshay addresses Sana’s behaviour with understanding rather than judgement, tie the message together effectively.

While Love OTP may not be flawless in its pacing or character detailing, it succeeds in delivering a heartfelt, grounded story about love, confusion, and emotional responsibility. It may not be a grand romantic drama, but its sincerity and relatable themes make it a meaningful, worthwhile watch.

Rating: 2.75/5