Laggam Time Set for February 6, 2026 Release, Film is Pure Laugh-Fest, Says Producer K Himabindu

Laggam Time, starring Rajesh Meru and Navya Chityala in the lead roles and directed by Prajoth K. Vennam, is all set to release on February 6.

Produced by K. Himabindu under the banner of 20th Century Entertainments and presented by K. Yashwanth Kumar, the film's pre-release event was held in Hyderabad ahead of the movie's theatrical release.

Speaking on the occasion, Hero Rajesh Meru said, “Before Laggam Time, all the stories I listened to were violent. But the moment I heard this story, I felt I had to do this film. We worked very hard to make this movie. Thanks to the support given by the media, our film has reached the audience. Our movie will entertain everyone. I request everyone to watch and support our film when it releases on February 6.”

Producer K. Himabindu said, "We have produced Laggam Time with a lot of difficulty and at great expense. We hope the audience will watch our movie and tell us honestly whether they liked it or not. However, because of the new trend of re-releases, small producers like me and small films like ours are not getting enough support and traction. When these re-releases are also scheduled for Fridays and weekends, films like ours do not receive proper support. It doesn’t need special mention how crucial weekends are for small films like ours. That’s why everyone should think once about this issue of re-releases. I can confidently guarantee that audiences will walk out of the theatre laughing wholeheartedly after watching Laggam Time.”

Director Prajoth K. Vennam said, “All of us are newcomers, and when a film is made entirely by newcomers, care has to be exercised. We made sure there were no mistakes anywhere. I would like to thank my hero Rajesh, heroine Navya, producer Himabindu, Nellore Sudarshan, and the entire team for supporting me on this journey. Laggam Time will appeal to audiences from all sections and will be appreciated by everyone. Our film is releasing on February 6.”

Choreographer Krishna Prasad speaking said, “I thank Rajesh for supporting me in the film Laggam Time. My thanks to the director and producer for giving me this opportunity. Thanks to the heroine as well for supporting me during this journey. This film is releasing on February 6. Please watch it.”

Editor Vishwanath Koochanapalli said, “I personally like love stories more, but until now I have worked mostly on horror and thriller films. I am happy to have worked on Laggam Time. I joined this project at the final stage. Thanks to director Prajoth for giving me this opportunity. This film will not feel like a small-budget movie at any point. From beginning to end, it will be an enjoyable film.”

Music director Pawan speaking said, “Laggam Time has good songs. The melodies will appeal to everyone. Thanks to the director and producer for giving me this opportunity. Everyone please watch our movie when it releases on February 6.”

Costume designer Reteesha Reddy said, “Looking at the output of Laggam Time, it doesn’t feel small-scale anywhere. I am happy that the outfits are already receiving good appreciation.”

Cinematographer Pawan Guntuku said, “Director Prajoth worked very hard. This film will feel large at every point. It will appeal to all sections of the audience. I hope everyone watches and supports this film when it releases on February 6.”