Kothaga Undhi Heroes Hari Krishna & Rama Krishna Celebrate Birthday

The young and dynamic twin heroes Ram and Hari, who made an impressive entry into Tollywood with their debut film Thikamaka Thanda, are celebrating their birthday today with grandeur and excitement. Hailing from the coastal Koduru Mandal, near the Bay of Bengal, the twin brothers have quickly made a mark for themselves in the Telugu film industry.

Their debut as lead actors in Thikamaka Thanda saw them portray twin roles, earning praise from critics and audiences alike. What makes their journey even more inspiring is the strong backing and vision of their father, Tirupati Srinivasa Rao, who believed in their talent and passion for cinema.

As the chairman of TSR Groups, Tirupati Srinivasa Rao turned producer to support his sons’ dream by launching TSR Movie Makers and producing their first film. The movie was released in over 119 theatres and is now streaming on Aha, continuing to receive great response from viewers.

Currently, under the same banner, the team has completed the shoot of their next film, featuring Hari Krishna as the lead. Titled Production No. 3, the film is in its post-production stage.

To mark this special occasion, the First Look of the upcoming film will be officially released on Sunday, adding a festive vibe to the birthday celebrations.

The twin stars, known for their dedication and screen presence, are now among the promising new faces in Tollywood. Here’s wishing Ram & Hari a very happy birthday and many more milestones ahead in their cinematic journey!