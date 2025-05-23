Karthik Raju and Kajal Chowdary's Atlas Cycle Attagaaru Petle Movie Launched

The upcoming film 'Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle', starring Karthik Raju as the lead and produced by Gali Krishna under the Sri Ramakrishna Cinema banner, officially commenced today with a grand Pooja ceremony. The movie is directed by Raja Dussa.

Karthik Raju, a talented young actor, has consistently impressed audiences with his diverse choice of scripts, including films like 'Kausalya Krishnamurthy' and 'Atharva'. His latest venture, 'Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle', pairs him with Kajal Choudhary, who recently gained acclaim for her role in 'Anaganaga'.

The film is being co-produced by Mallavaram Venkateswara Reddy and Roopa Kiran Ganji. The technical team includes Karthikeya Srinivas (Vasu) as Executive Producer, Keesari Narasimha (KNR) as Line Producer, Subbu as Production Executive, Ravikumar Gurram as Art Director, Suresh Bobbili as Music Director, Kasarla Shyam as Lyricist, and Ganganamoni Shekhar as Cinematographer.

The grand launch event for 'Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle' took place on Friday, May 23rd, at Ramanaidu Studios, with a traditional Pooja ceremony. Several prominent personalities graced the occasion as chief guests, including renowned producer Suresh Babu, Tammareddy Bharadwaja, Bheemineni Srinivasa Rao, Kranthi Madhav, and actor Chaitanya.

Tammareddy Bharadwaja handed over the script, while Suresh Babu sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot. Actor Chaitanya switched on the camera, and Bheemineni Srinivasa Rao directed the first shot.

Director Raja Dussa said, "This is a period film, blending humour with strong emotional elements. It's based on true events that occurred in Warangal in 1980. We are planning a fast-paced shooting schedule. I'm thrilled to be working with Karthik Raju and Kajal Choudhary. I'm also incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of our producer, Gali Krishna. My sincere thanks go to Suresh Babu Garu, Tammareddy Garu, Bheemineni Srinivasa Rao Garu, Kranthi Madhav Garu, and Chaitanya Garu for joining us today." Raja Dussa previously garnered success with his experimental film '105 Minutes', starring Hansika.

Hero Karthik Raju stated, "This film is set in the 80s, and I'm excited to collaborate with Kajal Choudhary, who is currently riding high on success. I extend my gratitude to our director Raja Dussa and producer Gali Krishna for this wonderful story. We'll be sharing more updates about the film soon."

Kajal Choudhary expressed her excitement, stating, "I'm delighted to be a part of this film. The story is truly unique and compelling. I'm working with a fantastic team, and I'm touched by the immense love the Telugu audience has shown me. I hope they will continue to support me with this film as well."

The film features a talented ensemble cast including Karthik Raju, Kajal Choudhary, Tammareddy Bharadwaja, Bheemineni Srinivasa Rao, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Sridhar Reddy, Prabhavathi, Abhay, Phani, Padma, and Keerthilatha, among others.