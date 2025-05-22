Hero Sriram's Nisshabda Prema Trailer and Song Launched: Watch Here

Hero Sriram, known for his hit films and web series, is back with a new romantic action film titled “Nisshabda Prema”. Actress Priyanka Thimmesh plays the female lead. Directed by Raj Dev and produced by Karthikeyan S. under the Celebrate Productions banner, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on May 23.

A trailer and song launch event was held in Hyderabad today, attended by several key figures from the industry including Producer Council Secretary Prasannakumar, Directors Association President Veerashankar, producer Chintapalli Rama Rao, and distributor Subbareddy.

Director Veerashankar expressed happiness that Paritala Rambabu is debuting as a distributor through this film. He noted the film was a major success in Tamil, grossing over ₹50 crores, and is confident Telugu audiences will also love the romantic thriller.

Prasannakumar praised the film’s title and highlighted Sriram’s past success with “Roja Poolu.” He emphasized that “Nisshabda Prema” has all the right elements for a hit and appreciated producer Karthikeyan for leaving a job abroad to follow his passion for cinema.

Producer Chintapalli Rama Rao added that the film should bring success to Sriram and hopes to see him in more Telugu films. He called “Nisshabda Prema” a fresh and different romantic thriller that deserves attention.

Actor Viyan, who comes from the Malayalam industry, shared his excitement about making his Tamil debut with this film and being introduced to Telugu audiences.

Director Raj Dev thanked the guests and audience for the warm response to the trailer. He said the film was well-received in Tamil and hopes for similar success in Telugu.

Actress Priyanka Thimmesh expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and invited audiences to watch the film in theatres from May 23.

Hero Sriram wrapped up by thanking the guests and sharing his belief in the film’s universal appeal. He praised the team’s effort in adapting the film for Telugu and said that good content always transcends language barriers. He’s confident “Nisshabda Prema” will win the hearts of Telugu moviegoers.