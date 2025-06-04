Harikrishna and Bhavyasri’s Untitled Love Story Completes Its Shoot

Starring Harikrishna as the lead hero and Bhavyasri as the female lead, tentatively titled Production No. 3, is expected to resonate deeply with audiences through its heartfelt storytelling. The untitled film has successfully completed its shooting schedule. The film is being produced by Tirupati Srinivasarao under the banner of TSR Movie Makers and directed by Adinarayana Pinisetti. The film promises to be an emotional journey that touches on themes of love, sacrifice, and family values.

The film’s cinematography has been handled by Prabhakar Reddy, while Gautam Raviram has composed the music, breathing life into the narrative with his soulful score. Dialogues written by Vijay Kandukuri further enhance the film’s emotional depth.

Speaking on the occasion of the shoot completion, producer Tirupati Srinivasarao expressed his confidence in the project, saying, “Our team has worked with great dedication. We believe this film will touch the hearts of the audience.” Director Adinarayana Pinisetti added, “Our goal is to present a meaningful story to the viewers.”

With its focus on emotional connections and family relationships, the film is expected to offer a powerful cinematic experience. The makers plan to announce the official title and release date soon, and are hopeful for a strong response from movie lovers.