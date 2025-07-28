Happy Birthday Madala Ravi: Celebrating a Life of Science, Cinema and Social Service

On the occasion of his birthday, tributes are pouring in for Dr. Madala Ravi, a man whose dynamic contributions span medicine, cinema, and social activism. Known as a “people’s doctor” and a passionate cultural voice, Dr. Ravi continues to inspire many through his tireless service and commitment to progressive ideals.

A Legacy Rooted in Revolution

Dr. Madala Ravi is the son of the late Madala Ranga Rao, the iconic “Red Star” of Telugu cinema known for his revolutionary films and political activism. Born into a family committed to social justice and cultural expression, Dr. Ravi entered the film industry at a young age, debuting as a child artist in Erra Mallelu, a landmark film in Telugu political cinema. He later transitioned into acting and production, working on films like Nenu Saitham, Maa Ilavelupu, Broker 2, and Panchamukhi, all of which highlight issues of social relevance.

Healing the Underserved

Dr. Ravi pursued an MD in Internal Medicine and a DM in Gastroenterology from Rostov State Medical University. As a physician, he has conducted a significant number of free health camps for underprivileged and working-class communities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. His medical efforts have earned him recognition and affection, particularly for his hands-on approach and accessible care.

A Leader in the Arts and Advocacy

Currently serving as Vice President of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), Dr. Ravi plays a key role in championing the rights and welfare of artists. Beyond the film industry, he holds leadership roles in Prajanatyamandali, a cultural wing affiliated with CPI and CPM in both Telugu states, advocating for the rights of workers and the marginalized.

His activism extends to the global stage, having worked with international bodies such as the World Youth Federation and the Young Communist League in Russia and Europe. In India, he continues to actively participate in campaigns led by CPI, CPM, and affiliated youth organizations, fighting for social justice, education, and equitable healthcare.

Art as Resistance

For Dr. Ravi, cinema is more than entertainment—it is a weapon against social injustice. His artistic work is deeply influenced by his ideological roots and serves as a platform for awareness and change. He often emphasizes that “art and cinema are the most powerful tools to sensitize people against social atrocities.”

A Multifaceted Inspiration

Whether healing the sick, addressing social inequities, mentoring artists, or raising his voice through film, Dr. Madala Ravi embodies a rare blend of compassion, intellect, and activism. He continues to carry forward the revolutionary spirit of his father while carving his own unique path.