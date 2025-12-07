HAIKU First Look Unveiled: Court Fame Sridevi Apalla and Aegan Shine

Vision Cinema House, headed by producers Dr. Arulanandhu & Mathewo Arulanandhu, the rapidly rising production banner known for backing authentic and emotionally rich cinema, had recently announced its third production venture. Marking the special occasion of producer Dr. Arulanandhu’s Birthday (December 5, 2025), the team has unveiled the film’s First Look along with title 'HAIKU', a bilingual film made in Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam .

Starring Aegan, Court: State vs A Nobody fame Sridevi Apalla and Minnal Murali fame Femina George in the lead roles, the First Look introduces a refreshing slice-of-life romantic drama set against the innocence of young love and the hopes of student life. The poster shows the lead pair seated in an empty gallery of colourful chairs, radiating a gentle spark of chemistry, while a heart-shaped sky trail symbolises the soft, poetic essence the title hints at. Falling Soon, a playful line placed at the center, teases a feel-good emotional journey ahead.

'Haiku' is written & directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy, who brings a unique narrative voice with rooted storytelling and youthful vibrancy. He shares the credits of screenwriting along with Hariharan Ram. The film features a strong cast including Adhirchi Arun alongside many others in pivotal characters. With music composed by Baby - Court Fame Vijai Bulganin, the film embraces a breezy, melodic sensibility to complement its emotional core.

After delivering acclaimed titles like Joe and Kozhi Pannai Chella Durai, Vision Cinema House continues to build its slate with stories driven by fresh talents and inspiring ideas. With 'Haiku', the production house looks forward to presenting a fun, heartfelt film that celebrates the purity of first love, friendship and self-discovery.

Marking the unveiling, the team expressed heartfelt wishes to producer Dr. Arulanandhu, whose commitment to nurturing emerging artists and empowering young storytelling voices remains at the heart of Vision Cinema House.

More updates including teaser, cast glimpses and release plans will be announced soon as 'Haiku' progresses on its exciting journey to theatres.

The film is executive produced by Aegan Arulanandhu, co-produced by Srinivas Niranjan. Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu are producing ‘Haiku’ for the banner of Vision Cinema House.