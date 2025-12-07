Ghantasala The Great Grand Pre-release Event: Industry Icons Hail It as Next Shankarabharanam 

Tollywood’s legendary music director and immortal singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, who captured the hearts of millions with his distinctive compositions, is now being celebrated on the big screen through a lavishly mounted biopic. Titled “Ghantasala The Great” and directed by C.H. Rama Rao, the film is set for release on December 12 and showcases key phases of Ghantasala’s life with visually rich and emotionally charged episodes. Presented by Anyukth Ram Pictures and produced by Smt. C.H. Phani, the film is written and directed by C.H. Rama Rao, with Krishna Chaitanya as Ghantasala, Mrudula as Savitramma, Atulitha (of “Tulasi” fame) as young Ghantasala, and veteran actor Suman in a crucial role.

Meanwhile, the pre-release event was organised on December 5 in Hyderabad as a prestigious tribute to the maestro. On this stage, the film’s team fondly recalled Ghantasala’s greatness and his immense contribution to Telugu cinema.

Krishna Chaitanya, who plays Ghantasala, said that though he is essentially a singer and not an actor, getting the chance to portray the legend whose songs he grew up listening to is nothing short of a blessing. "Rama Rao garu insisted that I take up this role. Those who have already watched the film are saying it’s very good, and many thanks to all of them. Telugu cinema has two eyes: one is Ghantasala garu, and the other is S.P. Balasubrahmanyam garu. Three years ago, SPB himself launched this film’s trailer, which was yet another stroke of luck for me. I believe their blessings are upon both me and this film. Ghantasala: The Great releases on December 12. I sincerely hope you all watch and support it.”

Director C.H. Rama Rao said: “With the desire to introduce this legendary singer to the younger generation, we worked extremely hard on this film. I am fully satisfied with what we have made. When industry veterans appreciated the film after watching the premiere, it brought me immense joy. This is the first time in Indian history that a biopic of a singer of this magnitude is being made, and that honor belongs to Ghantasala garu. I consider myself fortunate to have made it. I hope everyone watches and supports the film. My gratitude to everyone who stood by me throughout this journey.”

Distributor and producer Shobharani said: “Greetings to all. I have released over 70 films so far, and I consider it my luck to be releasing the biopic of Ghantasala garu. I sincerely wish this film reaches the level of Shankarabharanam, and I am prepared to do anything to make that happen.”

Producer Phani said: “I request everyone to watch and support our film. Thank you all.”

Tummalapalli Rama Satyanarayana said: “Our director C.H. Rama Rao has endured every hardship a filmmaker can face. When I first saw the trailer, I immediately texted him saying it felt like Mahanati. I told him it would be a musical super hit. Later, I arranged a special screening for Chadalavada Srinivas garu at the Film Nagar Club. He even shed tears during certain scenes. This is a film made with heart, not for money. Everyone with a good heart must watch it. I believe this film will win many awards after release.”

Lyricist Ananta Sriram said: “I wish the Ghantasala biopic tremendous success. It is Krishna Chaitanya’s great fortune to have played Ghantasala. I wholeheartedly wish the film becomes a big hit.”

Chadalavada Srinivas said: “I watched the special show. It is an extraordinary film. On December 12, it is going to be another Shankarabharanam. The director and producer who made this film are truly blessed. On behalf of all producers, I thank C.H. Rama Rao for making such a wonderful film. Krishna Chaitanya and all the actors have performed beautifully.”