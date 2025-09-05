Ghaati Movie Review and Rating: Anushka Shetty’s Return in a Fresh Backdrop

What Is the Film About?

Ghaati tells the story of Sheelavati (Anushka Shetty) and Desi Raju (Vikram Prabhu), whose lives take an unexpected turn when danger strikes. The film follows Sheelavati’s transformation from a victim to a symbol of resistance, as she rises to protect the Ghaatis. Her inspiring journey of courage and determination forms the heart of the narrative.

Performances

Anushka Shetty makes her comeback with Ghaati. While the film doesn’t always give her the strongest material to work with, her natural grace and screen presence remain intact. She carries the emotional weight of her character, particularly in the second half, where her arc of revolt begins to unfold.

Vikram Prabhu gets a meaty role in the first half, and he delivers with sincerity. Despite being new to Telugu audiences, he holds his ground well, giving the film a strong opening presence. Together, Anushka and Vikram bring depth to the narrative.

Analysis

Director Krish, known for experimenting with unusual themes, once again attempts something different with Ghaati. The backdrop of the story stands out as fresh, and the film opens with an intriguing premise. While the storytelling is more conventional after the interval, the core idea of showcasing Sheelavati’s fight for her people gives the film purpose and weight.

The villains, led by Chaitanya Rao, are portrayed in a larger-than-life manner. Though a bit over the top, this adds drama and intensity to the revenge narrative. The film clearly aims to entertain in a massy format rather than stay rooted in subtlety.

Music and Technical Aspects

Sagar Nagavelli’s background score ensures the drama doesn’t lose steam, even if it occasionally feels loud. The songs blend into the narrative without breaking its flow. The visuals capture the unique Ghaati setting with authenticity, lending the film a distinct flavor. Production values are adequate, giving the film a solid base.

Highlights

Fresh and unique backdrop

Anushka Shetty’s return in a powerful role

Vikram Prabhu’s impressive presence in the first half

A few impactful dialogues

Bottom Line

Ghaati may tread familiar ground in terms of storyline, but its backdrop, emotional core, and Anushka Shetty’s presence make it a watchable drama. Krish once again shows his flair for picking unusual settings, and while not flawless, Ghaati succeeds in delivering a story of resistance and strength.