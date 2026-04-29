First Time Movie Trailer Launched by Payal Rajupt: Film on May 22

Though it is a low-budget film, First Time is being made as one of the biggest VFX-based movies in India. The film is written, directed, and produced by Hemanth Ippalapalli. The trailer was launched on the 28th in a grand manner with the hands of Payal Rajput as the chief guest.

The movie introduces Saurabh Dhingra as the hero, Akhil Sarthak plays the second lead, and Anicka Vikraman is the heroine. Other actors include Mime Gopi, Shiva, Bhuoopal Raju, Gayatri Gupta, Annapurnamma, Ajay Rathnam, and Dhee Pandu.

Music is composed by Sri Venkat and Sooraj S. Kurup, while cinematography is handled by Venu Muralidhar and Ram.

Even it is a small budget, the director has not compromised on quality. The movie is being made with high-quality visuals and graphics using human intelligence (HI), without using AI.

Many guests attended the event, including senior producer-director Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy, BJP spokesperson Prabha Goud, Zee Chief Editor Bharath Kumar, and actor Abhinav Shaurya.

Actor 'Abhinav Shaurya' says : He is a big fan of Payal Rajput and praised the trailer, calling it was shot as Hollywood-level. He wished the movie to be a great success.

BJP spokesperson 'Prabha Goud' says : The trailer reminded her of Indian culture, roots, and values. He believes the film will connect well with today’s youth.

ZEE Chief Editor 'Bharath Kumar' says : he had heard the story earlier and appreciated the director’s talent. He mentioned that making such a film with limited resources is very difficult and wished the team success.

Actress 'Gayatri Gupta' says : she was selected without an audition and appreciated the director’s vision. She felt connected to the film because of its theme related to Sanatana Dharma.

Hero 'Saurabh Dhingra' says : That he worked hard for many years to reach this stage and thanked Payal Rajput for being there for him in all ways and thanked the team for their support.

Senior filmmaker 'Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy' says : He praised the film’s graphics and technical quality, saying they look like Hollywood standards. He also mentioned that the director even sold his assets to complete the movie, showing his passion. He wish the team all the best and wished movie should be a huge hit.

Director 'Hemanth Ippalapalli' says : That S. S. Rajamouli is his inspiration. He expressed gratitude to the cast and crew and requested audience to support the film and make it a grand success.

Chief guest 'Payal Rajput' says : She was happy to attend the event after a long gap. She praised the trailer, calling it impressive and unique. She appreciated the VFX and graphics and said the film feels fresh and different. She also praised Saurabh Dhingra’s dedication and expressed confidence that Telugu audiences will support the film. She mentioned that the heroine could not attend due to shooting commitments but will join future events.

The team is hopeful that the audience will support the film when it releases on May 22.

