D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu Paacked with Gripping Twists

The Telugu web series D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu, starring Rajeev Kanakala, Udaya Bhanu, Vasanthika , and Sriram Venkat in prominent roles, is set to premiere on OTT from February 27. Directed by Krishna Poluru , the series had two episodes screened exclusively for the media ahead of its streaming debut, followed by a grand preview event attended by the cast and crew.

Speaking about his role, Rajeev Kanakala described it as one of the most significant characters in his career. “I’ve played many roles over the years, but this one stands out as a milestone. The emotional transitions, the modulation, and the dialogue delivery are completely different from what audiences have seen from me so far. Krishna presented me in a refreshing way,” he said. He added that the narrative unfolds with consistent tension and unexpected turns. “It’s layered, intense, and emotionally grounded. Viewers will stay engaged till the last moment.”

Director Krishna Poluru shared that the story began as a simple idea and gradually evolved into a fully fleshed-out script over nearly two years. “After Recce, I wanted to explore something emotionally powerful yet gripping as a thriller. It took time to shape the characters properly. I’m grateful to the team for believing in the vision,” he said. He emphasized that the series balances sensitivity with suspense, ensuring both emotional resonance and narrative momentum.

Udaya Bhanu expressed excitement about the release and said she connected deeply with her character. “I was waiting for audiences to watch this. The shoot moved quickly, but we ensured the emotional core remained intact. As a mother, several moments in the story felt very personal,” she said. She also mentioned that playing a police officer was a long-standing wish and that the role gave her the opportunity to portray both strength and vulnerability.

Actress Vasanthika shared that early viewers who watched the first two episodes appreciated her performance. She credited director Krishna for guiding her portrayal and said every character contributes meaningfully to the story’s progression.

Actress Gayatri Bhargavi mentioned that although her role is brief, it is impactful. She thanked the makers and expressed confidence that the series will stand out as a gripping emotional thriller.

The event was followed by a Q & A session.

Q: Rajeev garu, why did you become so emotional while speaking about the project? Why do you say this series is important to you? And how do you stay connected with your daughter?

Rajeev Kanakala: Like anyone else, I get emotional when I think about my parents. As a father of a daughter, there were many moments in this story that I personally related to. That’s why this project is very important to me. Nowadays, we mostly stay connected through phone calls, but whenever I get time, I tease her, irritate her, and enjoy those little moments.

Q: Krishna garu, usually producers choose in-demand or popular faces. What was the reason behind your casting choices? Also, the episodes ended very strongly — can you talk about that?

Krishna Poluru: Content, sir — content and characters dictated the casting. We followed what the story demanded. Regarding the episode endings, the credit goes to the entire team. You never truly know how everything will shape up until you see the final product, and thankfully it worked beautifully for us. I have known Rajeev for many years, but I was genuinely awestruck by his performance in this series. I told him almost every day how brilliant he was.

Q: Jayanth garu, what were the elements that excited you when you first heard the story?

Jayanth Raghavan: As Trivikram garu once mentioned, there are many stories centered around mothers, but very few that explore a father’s perspective. Fathers, especially at that age, carry emotions just as deeply as mothers do, even if they don’t express them openly. Once I heard that emotional angle, I decided we should move forward with it.

Q: Udaya Bhanu garu, you have been seen in quite a few strong roles recently, and many resemble your real-life personality. What do you think about that?

Udaya Bhanu: I feel very strong playing such characters. I truly believe I was born to rebel. Before becoming an anchor, I was an actress, and I am happy that I am getting more performance-oriented roles now. I enjoy portraying powerful women.

Q: Rajeev garu, can you speak about the challenges of performing in the dialect used in the series?

Rajeev Kanakala: I would say the difficulty was very minimal, and only at the beginning. Director Krishna was present throughout the shoot and has a strong command over the dialect. The makers were very clear about the character from the beginning. Once I got into costume — including the walk and mannerisms — everything felt natural and easy.

Q: Krishna garu, after the success of Recce, people might compare this series to it. How did you handle that pressure?

Krishna Poluru: It was definitely a tough challenge. After Recce, I did not work on anything for nearly two years. That is how much effort and thought went into shaping this project. I wanted to ensure it stands on its own merit.

Q: The episodes seem very emotional. Is there any real-life inspiration behind the story?

Krishna Poluru: One of my cousins once came from our native place to admit his daughter into a hostel here. I saw how tense he was about her safety and future. That emotional anxiety stayed with me and inspired the basic idea. Initially, it was just a line. With Jayanth garu’s support, it eventually became this full-fledged story.

Q: Vasanthika, it looks like you’ve come back with a strong project after ‘90’s’. How relatable was this character to you personally? And how was it working with Rajeev Kanakala?

Vasanthika: For many women, their father is their first hero and lifelong protector. So not just me — every daughter and woman will connect with this character. Rajeev sir is very jovial on set. There is so much to learn from his performance variations. Like Udaya ma’am mentioned, having him on set always kept the atmosphere lively.

Q: Shruti gaaru even though the title suggests it is a father-centric story, it also presents the daughter’s perspective. Can you speak about that?

Shruti: Essentially, this is a very emotional story. While I cannot reveal too much, the emotional richness from the daughter’s and female perspective is equally strong. It adds depth and balance to the narrative.

Q: Vasanthika, what was your reaction — and your father’s — when you first heard the story?

Vasanthika: My father was actually the first to hear the story before I did. After meeting the director, he told me it was a beautiful and emotional father-daughter story and encouraged me to take it up. Once I heard the narration, it was clear to both of us that I should sign the project. It may feel like a new story, but emotionally it is very touching.

D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu will stream exclusively on ZEE5 from February 27. With its layered writing, emotionally charged performances, and tightly woven suspense, the series promises to resonate deeply with families while keeping viewers invested at every turn. Blending a father’s silent anxieties with a daughter’s emotional journey, it stands poised to leave a lasting impact long after the final episode ends.