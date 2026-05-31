DJ Tillu Fame Neha Shetty Spotted in Khammam

Tollywood actress Neha Shetty attened a private event in Khammam, Telangana. The crowd thronged to see the DJ Tillu actress. Neha Shetty was spotted at the inaguration of a new jewelry store meant for the lab-grown diamonds. The event is attended by customers, jewellery enthusiasts and industry representatives.

Lab-grown diamonds are created in controlled laboratory environments using advanced technology and scientific processes that replicate the conditions under which natural diamonds are formed. According to industry experts, these diamonds possess the same optical, physical and chemical properties as mined diamonds, including identical refractive qualities.

Like natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds are graded on internationally accepted parameters such as colour, clarity, cut and carat weight, making them increasingly popular among consumers seeking alternative diamond jewellery options.