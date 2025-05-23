Dhanush Raghumudri, Hebah Patel-Starrer Thank You Dear First Look Launched

The first look of Thank You Dear, featuring young actor Dhanush Raghumudri, was officially launched by celebrated Tollywood producer Tammareddy Bharadwaja. The event was marked by enthusiasm and encouragement, as Tammareddy praised the team’s effort and conveyed his best wishes, expressing hope that the film would be a significant step forward in Dhanush’s career.

Speaking at the launch, Dhanush shared his excitement, noting that Thank You Dear is his second film. He expressed gratitude to Tammareddy for unveiling the first look, calling it an honor and a memorable moment in his cinematic journey. He also emphasized the film’s emotional depth and entertainment value.

Producer Pappu Balaji Reddy spoke confidently about the film’s potential to connect with audiences and bring recognition to the lead actor. He highlighted how the presence of a veteran like Tammareddy at the launch serves as strong motivation for the young team.

Line producer Puneeth Reddy echoed the sentiment, stating that the film has been crafted to appeal to today’s youth and is backed by a passionate and talented team. He shared optimism about its success.