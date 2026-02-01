Devagudi BO Success: Audiences of All Sections Embraced Film - Director-Producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy

“Devagudi” Movie has achieved grand success with the support of audiences from all sections - director-producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy at the movie success meet

Produced under the Pushyami Film Makers banner, presented by Bellam Sudha Reddy, “Devagudi” is written and directed by Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy, who also produced the film himself. The movie stars Abhinav Shaurya, Narasimha, Anu Sri, and Raghu Kunche in lead roles. “Devagudi” was released on Friday and went on to become a major success. With appreciation from audiences across all categories, the film is running successfully. On this occasion, the film’s success meet was held in Hyderabad. Speaking at the event,

Director and producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy said, “We would like to thank our media friends who supported our film Devagudi and the audiences who made the movie a grand success. Our film is appealing to audiences from all sections. We are receiving praise that the movie is engaging with a gripping screenplay and no lag at any point. The rich production values of the film are being specially appreciated. The action sequences and song picturization are also getting good appreciation. All the reviews have been positive, and the film has received good ratings In our film, the character Veerareddy, played by Raghu Kunche garu, has emerged as a highlight, and his performance is being highly praised. The acting of Abhinava Shaurya, Narasimha, and Anushree in key roles is also impressing everyone. Some audience members are coming out of the theatres feeling emotional after watching the movie. With the success of Devagudi, our entire team is very happy,”

Hero Abhinav Shaurya said, “The response Devagudi is receiving has made me forget the dream I had for years of becoming a hero and all the hard work I put in. Watching myself on the big screen in theatres made me feel extremely happy. In the reviews too, people have forgotten my real name Abhinav and are writing about me as Dharma, which means I connected with them that well. All the credit goes to our director and producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy garu. He gave birth to me as an actor. I am receiving special appreciation for a massive action sequence I performed in this film against jathara backdrop. I hope your support for our film continues like this,”

Narasimha Toshi said, “My thanks to the audiences who made Devagudi a success. After watching the film, people from my hometown, along with my family members and friends, are happily calling me. I got the opportunity to act in a good role in this film. This success will remain very special for me and for our entire team,”

Heroine Anu sri said, “As a Telugu girl, I have come before you as a heroine with the film Devagudi. When I came out after watching our film in Tirupati, the audience were calling me Shweta Reddy. I believe this is the real recognition I have earned as an actor. The audience is receiving me very well as Shweta Reddy in this film. Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy garu has crafted every character in the movie so beautifully. The fight scenes I performed and the powerful dialogues I delivered are receiving whistles in theatres,”

Actor Raghu Kunche said, “With the success of Devagudi, Telugu audiences have once again proved that they will definitely support even a small film if it has good content. The credit for this goes entirely to Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy garu. Today, when a small film releases, it often doesn’t reach the audience or get noticed anywhere. But Ramakrishna Reddy garu not only made the film with great care, he also planned the publicity and release just as meticulously, ensuring the film reached Telugu audiences. The role of Devagudi Veerareddy that I played in this film has become the best role of my career. In every review, they have started writing using my character’s name itself. This film has given me immense satisfaction as an actor. Above all, our director-producer is happy, and that itself is our true success,”