Cannes 2025: M4M Movie World Premiere Makes History for Mohan Vadlapatla & Jo Sharma

The Telugu film industry created a moment of pride at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with the grand world premiere of the suspense thriller ‘Motive for Murder (M4M)’ , directed by Mohan Vadlapatla. The film was showcased with a red carpet screening at the prestigious PALAIS-C theatre on May 17th at 6:15 PM, drawing a packed international audience.

Walking the red carpet with grace and confidence, director Mohan Vadlapatla and lead actress Jo Sharma (USA) represented the film and Telugu cinema on the global stage. The screening concluded with resounding applause and positive early reviews from critics and cinephiles across the world, marking a major milestone for Telugu cinema at Cannes.

Jo Sharma, who has been gaining international recognition, stunned at the event with her fashion-forward choices, wearing specially curated ensembles by top designers from Dubai and Delhi. Her presence captured media attention, and she was hailed as a rising global style icon and actress to watch.

Produced under the banner of Mohan Media Creations in collaboration with McWin Group USA, M4M made headlines not only for its gripping murder-mystery storyline but also for being the only Telugu-language film screened at Cannes 2025. The film resonated strongly with both Indian and international audiences, showcasing the growing global appeal of Telugu storytelling.

The premiere was attended by a host of renowned personalities from Hollywood, Bollywood, Tollywood, and the global film community, who lauded the film’s narrative strength and visual presentation.

This remarkable achievement has drawn admiration and best wishes from across the Telugu film industry and beyond. In recent years, no Telugu film has made it to the Cannes premiere screening, making M4M’s debut all the more historic. Mohan Vadlapatla’s transition from a respected producer to a globally recognized director, along with Jo Sharma’s star-making performance, has become a proud chapter in Telugu cinema's international journey.

As M4M gears up for its theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi*, it is already being celebrated as a symbol of ambition, artistry, and international recognition for Indian regional cinema.