Bun Butter Jam Teaser Launched by Meher Ramesh, Film Releasing on August 8

The recent Tamil romantic comedy Bun Butter Jam, which hit screens on July 18 to a highly positive audience response, is now all set to entertain Telugu audiences. After its successful run in Tamil Nadu, the film will release in Telugu in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on August 8.

Ahead of its release, renowned filmmaker Meher Ramesh unveiled the teaser of Bun Butter Jam's Telugu version today. Sharing the teaser, Meher Ramesh wrote, "Very happy to unveil the Telugu teaser of this fun family entertainer #BunButterJam. Looks absolutely hilarious and heartwarming. All the best to #CHSatishKumar of @VigneswaraEnt & entire team for the grand release on August 8th."

Bun Butter Jam is a hilarious romantic comedy that blends humour, emotion, and generational dynamics. The story revolves around two mothers who are to get their children married. However, their plans spiral into chaos as their Gen Z kids are caught in a web of friendships, personal confusions, and modern-day romantic dilemmas. What unfolds is a fun, relatable, and heartwarming ride for today's youth and families alike.

The film stars Raju Jeyamohan, Aadya Prasad, and Bhavya Trikha in lead roles, with Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Michael Thangathurai, and VJ Pappu playing the supporting characters.

The film is written and directed by Raghav Midarth. Suresh Subramanian bankrolled the project under Rain of Arrows Entertainment. CH Satish Kumar of Sree Vigneshwara Entertainments is releasing the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Nivas K Prasanna composed the music for the film.