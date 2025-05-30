Boom Boom Lyrical Song from Paramapadha Sopanam Out: Watch Here

Arjun Ambati, who impressed as a hero in diverse films like 'Ardhanari,' 'Teppa Samudram,' and 'Wedding Diaries,' also later became close to family audiences through the 'Bigg Boss' reality show. His latest movie as a hero is 'Paramapada Sopanam.' Jenifer Emmanuel stars as the heroine in this film. Gudimitla Siva Prasad has produced it under the 'S.S. Media' banner, presented by Gudimitla Suvarnalatha. Gudimitla Eshwar has served as the co-producer. Naga Shiva, who worked as an assistant director under star director Puri Jagannadh, has handled the story, dialogues, screenplay, and direction for 'Paramapada Sopanam.'

Dave Jhand, who gained good recognition as a music director with the big-budget film 'Eagle' starring Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja, has provided the music for this film. 'Paramapada Sopanam' is set for a grand worldwide release on July 11th. Promotions have also recently begun. As part of this, the release date poster and the lyrical song 'Chinni Chinni Thappulevo' were released. Both received a good response from the audience. Notably, the song 'Chinni Chinni Thappulevo' went viral and raised expectations for the movie. And now, as part of the promotions, the film unit members have released the second lyrical song.

This peppy mass number, titled 'Boom Boom,' was released on YouTube a short while ago. Star singer Geetha Madhuri has lent her voice to this song. Speaking about it, she said, "I have sung the song 'Boom Boom' in 'Paramapada Sopanam.' Naga Shiva garu worked as an associate for many films under Puri garu. Now, he has become a director and is bringing us 'Paramapada Sopanam.' I thoroughly enjoyed singing the 'Boom Boom' song. It's a song with a good swing. This song will definitely entertain everyone. Thanks and all the best to the entire team," she added.

Geetha Madhuri sang the 'Boom Boom' song with great enthusiasm, in a way that energizes everyone. The lyrics by Rambabu Gosala have also come out well. Above all, the tune composed by music director Dave Jhand is set to be a great 'party song' for the mass audience, captivating them immensely.