Bad Girlz Release Date Locked; Set for Christmas 2025 - Dec 25th in Cinemas

'Bad Girlz' is an entertainer directed by Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi, who has previously directed the successful '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela'. The film is being produced under the banners of Prashvitha Entertai9ment, Neeli Neeli Aakasam Creations, and NVL Creations.

Anchal Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Roshini, Yashna, Rohan Surya, and Moin are the main actors in 'Bad Girlz'. The tagline for the film, 'Kani Chala Manchodlu', contradicts with the title in an interesting way. Sasidhar Nalla, Emmadi Soma Narsaiah, Ramisetti Rambabu, and Ravula Ramesh are producing this film.

This Entertainer film is set to release on December 25th.

Director Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi has described his movie as a complete entertainer that explores what it would be like if female characters headlined a Jathi Ratnalu or a MAD. "We are very happy with how the film has shaped up. It's for everyone to like. You are in for a thorough entertainer," the director said. He added that the talented Anup Rubens has provided excellent music, and that the Oscar-winner Chandra Bose penned the lyrics for all the songs. "The songs have come out very well. The song 'Ila Chusukuntane', which was recently released, received a good response and got 6 Million views. The recent release Bad Girlz Anthem song is getting a good response in Social Media. We will be releasing the remaining songs soon. Please watch our movie in theatres on December 25th,".