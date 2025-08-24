Aathma Katha Movie Launched with Traditional Pooja Ceremony

The film Aathma Katha was launched in a grand manner with traditional pooja rituals under the banner of Vaarahi Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Written and directed by Srinivas Gundreddy, the film features noted actor Gemini Suresh in the lead role, paired opposite Akhila Nair. The cast also includes Sammeta Gandhi, Balagam Vijaya Lakshmi, Chintu, Dhanraj, Thagubothu Ramesh, Mahesh Vitta, Nookaraju, Gurrapu Vijay Kumar, D. Sudarshan Reddy, Baba Shanker in key roles.

The cinematography is by M.V. Gopi, while Raghavendra Reddy handles the editing. Artham Vaarahi Shreyas is composing the music. The film is being produced by Vaarahi Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., with Someshwar Rao as producer.

The script was formally handed over by Producer’s Council Secretary Prasanna Kumar and Gemini Kiran, who also switched on the camera. The first clap was given by Gemini Suresh’s mother, Gemini Subbalakshmi, marking an emotional beginning for the actor’s debut film.

Speaking on the occasion, Gemini Suresh said:

“Greetings to everyone. This is my debut film, and it is the realization of my 18-year-long dream. I always wished to enter cinema with a meaningful story, and Srinivas garu gave me that opportunity with Aathma Katha. I am deeply honored that Gemini Kiran garu and Prasanna Kumar garu blessed our launch event. I am also grateful to Dandu Srinivas Raju garu. Having my mother give the first clap for my debut film is truly special. My heartfelt thanks to Sammeta Gandhi garu, all my co-actors, and the technical team. Since I come from the media fraternity, I strongly believe that the media will support me in this new journey. I humbly seek the audience’s blessings.”

Actress Akhila shared:

“I wish the entire team of Aathma Katha the very best. My special thanks to our director, producer, and Gemini Suresh garu for this opportunity. I hope everyone will extend their support and love to our film.”

Senior actor Sammeta Gandhi said:

“I got this opportunity in Aathma Katha through Gemini Suresh, and I thank him sincerely. I also thank our director Srinivas garu, the producers, the team, and the technicians. My role in this film is very important, and it has been a long time since such a story was attempted. My heartfelt gratitude once again to the entire team.”

Director Srinivas Gundreddy added:

“I have directed one Hindi film, four Kannada films, and one Telugu film earlier. I wrote Aathma Katha envisioning the story itself as the hero. Gemini Suresh and Sammeta Gandhi are like two strong pillars of this project. I sincerely thank our producer for trusting me. We brought in young talent Shreyas as music director because of his outstanding skill, despite his age. I request everyone to support this film and take it forward with love.”

Music director Artham Vaarahi Shreyas, a Grade 6 student, said:

“My name is Shreyas. I play five instruments and have completed several music courses. I am thankful to the entire film team for trusting me with this project.”