28°C Movie: Naveen Chandra, Shalini Vadnikatti's Cheliya Cheliya Song Out, Movie Release on March 28

Director Dr. Anil Vishwanath, known for his success with Polimera and Polimera 2, is all set to bring his debut film 28°C to the big screen on March 28. Starring Naveen Chandra in the lead role alongside Shalini Vadnikatti, this emotional love story is produced by Sai Abhishek under the Veeranjaneya Productions banner.

Adding to the film’s charm, the makers have released the soulful track Cheliya Cheliya Composed by the talented Shrawan Bharadwaj, the song features heartfelt lyrics by Kittu Vissapragada and is beautifully rendered by singer Revanth. With its enchanting melody, poignant lyrics, and passionate vocals, Cheliya Cheliya is set to captivate music lovers and dominate playlists.

Dr. Anil Vishwanath describes 28°C as an emotional love story that deeply resonates with the audience. Naveen Chandra is poised to deliver another impactful performance, bringing depth to this heartwarming narrative. The film stands out with its unique storyline and innovative screenplay, where temperature plays a significant role in shaping the story.

With a fresh concept, moving emotions, and captivating performances, 28°C promises to be a memorable cinematic experience. The makers are confident that the film will strike a chord with audiences across all demographics.