Ugram Movie Review, Rating

Allari Naresh is back with a new movie, titled Ugram. The film has been released in theatres. He has teamed up with Vijay Kanakamedala, and Ugram is their second-time collaboration after Naandhi. If you are waiting for the review of Ugram, here we go:

Plot: Shiva (Naresh) is a strict police officer, who catches a smoking gang of four who sexually harass young girls. Shiva wants to punish them at any cost. He arrests the whole bunch and later, the same gang warns Shiva's wife in a sexual manner. Shiva tries to finish off them. Three people from the gang get killed, while one runs away. Unfortunately, Shiva's family meets with an accident; his wife and daughter go missing post the accident. Where did they go? Who kidnapped them? How does Shiva solve the issue, and how he reunites with his family forms the story.

Performances: It is impressive to watch Allari Naresh in typical roles, as we have seen him in comedy roles for several years. Naresh also changed his taste in terms of picking unusual roles to entertain the viewers. It is refreshing to see him as an aggressive cop in Ugram. He puts his 100 per cent effort into the role. Mirnaa Menon did a decent job in the film. The rest of the crew in Ugram did justice to their roles.

Thumbs Up:

Allari Naresh's intensity

Background music in key scenes

Suspense factor

Thumbs Down:

Boring Love Track in the First Half

No Emotional Connect

Longish Second Half

Climax

Wafer Thin Storyline

Verdict: Urgam would have been better if only the makers had focused on tweaking the story, avoided unwanted songs, and ensured emotional connection. There are multiple reasons that make the movie an ordinary suspense thriller. Ugram is just a one-time watch.