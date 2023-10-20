Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie Review, Rating

Cast - Raviteja, Nupur Sanon, Gayathri Bharadwaj, Renu Desai, Nasser, Jishu Sen Gupta, Anupam Kher and others

Director - Vamsee

Producer - Abhishek Agarwal

Banner - Abhishek Agarwal Arts

Music - G. V. Prakash Kumar

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja seems to have changed the pattern of selecting stories. If you observe Ravi Teja's last couple of couples, he has been opting for thriller movies. Now, Ravi Teja is back with Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film is directed by Vamsee. Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, and Nupur Sanon. Let's find out what the film is like in this review:

Plot: Tiger Nageswara Rao is inspired by the real-life character of a famous thief from the 1980s. The whole film revolves around the life of Stuartpuram Nageswara Rao, who gets fame and name in his town. However, he is forcibly taken away by the police, who torture him in jail. The Intelligence Bureau officer Raghavendra Rajput (Anupam Kher) is on a mission to catch the notorious criminal. It is a very important case for the IB to crack, as Nageswara Rao says he will rob the PM's office one day. How will Nageswara Rao come out of jail? What does he do coming out of jail? Why does he aim to rob the PM's office?

Performances: Ravi Teja is the second skin of his character. He did an excellent job as a criminal. But his story selections are boring. His sincere performance on the big screen is appreciatable but it could have been nicer if the scripting was engaging and entertaining.

Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bharadwaj did their parts well. There are no specific reasons to compliment or criticize them. Renu Desai makes a guest appearance in Tiger Nageswara Rao. It is a delight to watch her although she got a very minimal role. The remaining cast and crew of the film also did justice to their roles.

Positives:

Ravi Teja's performance

Good First Half

Fight Sequences

Production Values

Negatives:

Bad Songs

Dragged Second Half

Analysis:

Director Vamsee writes a stale script that doesn't do justice to the central character. In this age of biopics, he should have taken a firmer stance in favour of or against the central character. Nageswara Rao needed better glorification and his acts needed sharper vetting. The romantic track is impressive, filled with dignified dialogues.

The run time is nearly 180 minutes. Even in the Hindi version, the makers have gone in for a long time. It is susceptible to frustrating the audience with such a heavy run time. It is also imperative that not too many fight masters needed to work on this movie. The action scenes lack uniformity and are not intact.

Abhishek Agarwal Arts, which has previously made 'The Kashmir Files', needed to pad the film with a bigger canvas.

Verdict: It's a one-time watch.