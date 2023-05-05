Ramabanam Movie Review, Rating

Gopichand has been into acting professionally for more than a decade. Despite his long journey, he doesn't have a proper hit. Earlier, he used to do villain roles that proved to be lucky to him. After becoming a lead actor, more stress has been added to him. He is back with Rama Banam. The film has opened in theatres. The family entertainer's stellar cast includes Kushboo, Jagapathi Babu and Dimple Hayathi. If you are waiting for its review, here you go:

Vicky (Gopichand) walks away from home due to a clash with his brother Rajaram (Jagapathi Babu). Vicky tells himself that he will become rich one day. He moves to Kolkata, where he becomes a don. Vicky loves his brother a lot; his love towards his brother makes him return back to his home. What happened to his brother Rajaram in his absence? What problems does he face after reuniting with his family? That's what the film is about.

Performances: There is nothing new about Gopichand except his return to the big screen after a long time. Several times, Gopichand has potrayed a family man or a brother. Whatever Gopichand does in his films, it is part of basic characterization but nothing so interesting or refreshing.

Jagapathi Babu shines in his role, the scenes between Gopichand and him came out well. Dimple Hayathi got a limited role but she shines in songs, and also gave a usual performance in the film.

Vennela Kishore is good but Ali, Satya and others are bad.

Plus Points:

Gopichand's performance

Emotional scenes

Minus Points:

Outdated Story

Poor Screenplay

Dragged out sequences

Weak First Half

Direction by Sriwass

Mickey J Meyer's music

Tarun Arora and Nasser

Verdict: Rama Banam - Arrow Missed!