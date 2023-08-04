Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range Movie Review

Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range has been released in theatres. The movie is directed by Rajesh Dondapati and will feature Rishwi Thimmaraju and Vismaya Sri as lead characters.

Plot: Krishna (Rishwi) lost his father at a young age. The construction of their house gets halted due to the sudden demise of his father. The male protagonist goes to help his uncle who is a shepherd. However, he falls in love with his neighbour Satya (Vismaya Sri), who also loves him for his kindness and humble nature.

Deva who is a deleterious person from the same village has lust towards Satya. What all Satya faces in her life from hereon is the crux of the story. Will Krishna be able to fulfil his father's wish of constructing a house? Why village people call Krishna Gadu Oka Range forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Rishwi Thimmaraju does a good job in his boy next door character. He fails to deliver in emotional scenes but performed action scenes bit okay. Vismaya Sri did her part well in the film.The other cast did their part not so impressive to mention about them.

Plus Points:

Story concept

Music

Comedy scenes

Minus Points

Screenplay

Should have dished out some twists

Analysis:

This film has got a decent story. The old-world charm and the village backdrop are good. The second half is where the dominant story takes place. The first half should have been way faster. The influence of Teja's style of filmmaking is evident. The run time is apt. The music is relentlessly okay.

Verdict: Despite some hits and misses, Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range is a watchable film for its story and the performances of lead actors.