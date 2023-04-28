Akhil's Agent Movie Review, Rating

Akhil Akkineni has been trying a lot to become a successful actor since his debut movie, ‘Hello’. His latest outing, 'Agent', is directed by Surender Reddy. It is one of the costliest films in Akhil’s career. Akhil also did a lot of homework for the film. Was he able to impress the audience with Agent? Let's find out.

Plot: Akhil, as Ramakrishna, is an ethical hacker. He wants to be a RAW agent. Unfortunately, his every single attempt to get into RAW falls apart. He becomes impatient and aggressive. He makes the RAW chief Mahadev (Mammootty) take note of him.

Mahadev plans to take on God (Dino Morea), the kingpin of an international syndicate. Who are the devil and god? What is the rift between them? To know the answers to these and other questions, you have to watch the movie.

Performances:

Akhil went into a lot of transformation, which is pretty visible on the big screen. He looks stylish with those six abs and a chiseled physique. Truth be told, he gave a decent performance. There is no need to talk about Mammootty's performance because he can ace any role easily. He gets to play a meaty part.

Sakshi Vaidya looks cute and gorgeous on the big screen. Her character was limited to the film. It showed that they have added her character to add masala but it was not necessary. Dino Morea does a fine job in the film.

Positives:

Action Blocks

Production Values

Negatives:

Flat Second Half

Bad Story

Draggy Screenplay

Poor VFX

Silly Climax

Verdict: Agent is a passable film packed with high-octane action sequences but a lack of coherent content mars the proceedings.