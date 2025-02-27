Mouni Roy experiences a moment of awakening as she touches the feet of Sadhguru

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy marked Maha Shivaratri by visiting the Adiyogi statue at Sadhguru’s ashram.

She posted glimpses of her spiritual experience on social media, showcasing her moments of deep devotion and respect. During her visit to Sadhguru’s ashram, Mouni immersed herself in the spiritual atmosphere by participating in prayers and meditation sessions. In the photos, she can be seen offering prayers at the temple and meditating alongside fellow devotees.

Mouni also sought blessings from Sadhguru. In one of the images, Roy is seen touching the feet of Sadhguru. Sharing her photos, the Brahmāstra actress wrote, “In the presence of Adiyogi & @sadhguru It was a night of awakening indeed….You are the Kal, you are the Mahakal. You are the Lok, you are the Trilok You are Shiva, you are the truth.”

Mouni also posted a video of her performing aarti. Another clip showed her sitting in prayer inside the temple, joined by other devotees. She shared additional glimpses of her visit to various temples within the ashram, including a peaceful moment of meditation. Alongside these spiritual images, Mouni posted a few stills with her loved ones.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mouni Roy is set to star alongside Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming action-horror comedy “The Bhootnii,” which is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025.

The makers recently shared the teaser of the film, and it offered a glimpse into the eerie plot, showcasing Sunny Singh desperately trying to reclaim his love (played by Palak Tiwari) from a supernatural force, portrayed by Mouni Roy. On the other hand, Sanjay is seen wielding two swords, preparing to battle the spirits that threaten them.

Previously titled “The Virgin Tree,” the film has now been rebranded as “The Bhootnii.”

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film features a talented cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan, in pivotal roles.

