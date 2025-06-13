Mouni Roy calls Disha Patani ‘sister who’s part goddess, three fourth a ninja warrior’

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) As Disha Patani turned 33 on Friday, her best friend Mouni Roy wished her “bestmate” and thanked the actress for checking up on her every single day no matter which continent she is in.

Mouni took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and clips featuring the two from their getaways and sleepovers.

“Happiest birthday to my mystifying, electrifying, most beautiful little sister. My best mate and princepessa; love all characteristics and atoms that make you (sic),” Mouni said.

She added: “Thank you for bringing sunshine and sunnies into my life no matter what the weather is, for checking up on me every single day no matter which continent you are in and very casually being the greatest friend any girl can ask for.”

Mouni said that life is definitely crazier with Disha in it.

“Pray god gives you err’ything that your hugely overthinking brain & deeply loving heart desires.

Here’s to the sister who is part goddess & 3/4th a ninja warrior love you more than you know@dishapatani.”

Mouni in May wrapped up her work on David Dhawan’ ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ and described working with the filmmaker' a lifelong dream.'

Calling working in the David Dhawan's film,starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, Mouni wrote on Instagram: "If anyone of you understand magic & the theory of dream come true this is it. Working with David sir was a life long dream. His films is the show “FRIENDS” to me. And him and rohit sir are the pillars of this film being made. Best experience ever. (sic)"

Sharing her experience of working with Varun, she added, "Varunaaaaa @varundvn you are the most earnest hard working loving handsome superstar I have worked with. Unlucky for you, the person you are overshadows the actor/ dancer you are and to me it’s a good thing."

"@hegdepooja you are beautiful inside out and I shall never forget the support you gave me yesterday for a scene i wasn’t prepared for. Want to see you do wonders; you deserve it, Farhad sir. @farhadsamji Thank you for being the kindest and helping me out the most in this film you are the best.”

She called Mrunal brilliant and said: “I knew the first time I met you you that you are meant for bigggg, errrrrrrr the best filmsssssss. My stunning beautiful baby. Keep at it. Keep working hard and the sky is the limit. Ok…… now I’m done." #schedulewrap," Mouni penned, thanking her co-stars, Pooja and Mrunal, for all their support.”

